Visiting Research Economist (Senior or Junior)
2025-03-21
Sveriges Riksbank, located in Stockholm, is the central bank of Sweden. The Riksbank's main tasks are to ensure that inflation is low and stable over time, contribute to the stability and efficiency of the financial system, and make sure that payments can be made.
The Research Division at the Riksbank has a vacancy for a full-time position as a Visiting Research Economist during a period of up to twelve months, with a starting date around September 2025.
Research Economists conduct research in areas of importance to central banking, with the aim to publish research papers in well-established academic journals. Research Economists also give support and advice to policy departments and to the Riksbank Executive Board. The Research Division hosts an international seminar series, organises academic conferences, and has an active visitors' program. The Riksbank is also hosting the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre in Stockholm.
We particularly welcome applications from senior researchers with at least three years' experience and a solid publication record in their field, but more junior researchers are also welcome to apply. Suitable candidates will have acquired expertise in monetary economics, macroeconomics, econometrics, financial markets, financial stability, banking, or payments. Junior candidates need to have obtained a PhD in economics, statistics or finance, or be close to doing so.
Successful candidates are expected to produce high-quality research for publication in peer-reviewed journals, and to give support and advice to policy departments as well as the Executive Board. Accordingly, an ability to present complex issues effectively and to communicate research results and analytical findings to policymakers is important.
The working languages at the Research Division are English and Swedish. Proficiency in Swedish is not required. The Riksbank is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive compensation package. To enhance the diversity of our team, we particularly encourage applications from female candidates. For further information about the Research Division, see www.riksbank.se/research.
To apply, submit a cover letter, a cv, a sample of recent research papers, and three references (names for senior candidates, letters for junior candidates) through https://econjobmarket.org/positions/11533.
Candidates must submit their application by April 30, 2025. Selected candidates will be invited for an online interview in mid-May.
For more information, contact Ulf Söderström, Head of Research, email ulf.soderstrom@riksbank.se
