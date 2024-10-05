Virtual Events Project Manager
Keystone Education Group AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Keystone Education Group AB i Stockholm
Virtual Events Project ManagerAre you a natural problem-solver with a project management mindset and a dash of creativity? If you love finding ways to improve things, and are all about those small details that make a big difference, you might be just who we need as our Virtual Events Project Manager. As part of our innovative Virtual Events team, you'll be responsible for managing internal and external events and bringing them to life, ensuring everything runs smoothly - from planning to execution. Who are we? At Keystone, we're a major player in providing student recruitment solutions for global higher education. Key Responsibilities
Own the Events!You'll manage the planning and execution of virtual events, from internal company fairs to client-run sessions, and upload content, organize event materials, and make sure everything is set up perfectly on our platform.
Content Management: You'll handle event materials like videos, presentations, images, and marketing content, ensuring it all looks polished and professional.
Creative Problem-Solving: From surprise glitches to unique client requests, you'll stay cool under pressure and think on your feet to find smart, fast solutions.
Collaborate with Teams: Liaise with event coordinators and other internal teams (like sales and marketing) to make sure everyone's aligned, and the events are a hit.
Be the Live Event Hero:Be ready to provide real-time tech support, troubleshooting on the spot during live virtual events.
Train & Empower: Lead training sessions and create easy-to-follow guides that make clients and colleagues feel confident and capable.
Improve & Optimize: We love new ideas! Help streamline processes and bring fresh ideas to make our virtual events even better!
Who are we looking for?You are creative and organized and love solving problems and optimizing processes. You enjoy planning and making sure all the moving parts of a project fit together seamlessly. You're a great team player, but you also work independently like a pro. You're quick to learn and don't mind rolling up your sleeves to figure things out. Empathy is your superpower - you understand what others need, sometimes before they even say it. You love improving things-always asking, "How can we do this better?" Essential:
Demonstrated ability to maintain a high level of accuracy and attention to detail in all tasks and projects.
Project Management basics, such as planning, executing and managing a project or event.
Basic Video/Graphic editing, such as resizing images and trimming videos, preferably familiarity with Photoshop and Premiere.
Microsoft Excel proficiency to be able to navigate and organize event data.
Strong organizational skills, capable of juggling multiple tasks.
Fluency in English and excellent written and oral communication skills.
Desirable:
Virtual Event Platforms: If you've worked on virtual events before, that's a big plus.
HTML/CSS: If you know a bit of coding, that's a bonus! If not, and you're willing to learn, we'll help you pick up the basics.
AI for Workflow: You'll be working smarter, not harder. If you're already using AI to streamline work, that's fantastic. If not, we'll show you how it can make your life easier.
Capability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
Demonstrating flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing priorities.
Our Company:
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Apply.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 700+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Keystone Education Group AB
(org.nr 556652-1653), http://keg.com Arbetsplats
Keystone Education Group Kontakt
Emil Magnusson emil.magnusson@keg.com Jobbnummer
8939493