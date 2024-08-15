Vindkraftstekniker till Överturingen i Ånge kommun
2024-08-15
It takes the brightest minds to be a technology leader. It takes imagination to create green energy for the generations to come. At Siemens Gamesa we make real what matters, join our global team.
Siemens Gamesa has a vision for renewable energy: we believe in the power of nature and technology. Help us to be ready to face the energy challenges of tomorrow and make a green footprint - join the team in creating a better future for us on our planet.
We focus on hiring the best people, wherever they may be in the world. We pride ourselves on the flexibility we offer to our employees and are committed to building a workforce that can grow with the company. Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization
We are now looking for a Service Technician to our location Cloud Windfarm, Överturingen in Sweden. We are looking for open minded technician who appreciate to work on a variety of wind turbine platforms. As a Service Technician you will perform troubleshooting, maintenance and inspections on the customers wind turbine sites.
How to contribute to our vision.
The main tasks of the service technician are to perform mainly pre-defined technical tasks, for example, basic commissioning of products and systems, integration of components to a system, basic engineering, maintenance jobs, and support customers remotely and onsite.
The service technician will coordinate and accomplish defined service operations and/or resolves product issues for customers equipment while providing support in generating sales leads for pre-defined service offers and contribute to planning activities.
The focus will be on adhering the defined processes and applicable regulations. As part of choosing right solution the technician will be responsible for improvement measures and modifications.
This position provides the opportunity to make use of your knowledge within electricity and mechanics where you independently can solve problems on site to ensure high operational reliability and provide excellent service to our customers. Ensuring that on-site work is always carried out with safety as the highest priority. For electrical work, we work according to the Swedish electrical standard (SS-EN 50110-1).
For us, the knowledge and commitment of our staff is our success. You will therefore start your employment with a training period at Siemens Gamesa's training center in Solna, Uppsala or Denmark.
What you need to make a difference
Passion for renewable energy and a sense for the importance to lead the change. We are also looking for;
A candidate that is comfortable working at high altitudes and should have thorough and have a high safety awareness.
Driving license is a requirement in the service and you shall flexible and prepared to travel as our customers' wind farms are spread over a large geographical area. Additionally, you should be able to communicate in both Swedish and English.
The ideal candidate has good computer skills, an educational degree in electricity, hydraulics or mechanics is meritorious as well as experience in wind power, electricity, mechanics or hydraulics would be an advantage.
As a person, you are enterprising and customer-focused with a high sense of service. We believe that you have a genuine technical interest, like to learn new things and to solve problems independently.
In return of your commitment we offer you...
Become a part of our mission for sustainability: Clean energy for generations to come. We are a global team of diverse colleagues who share a passion for renewable energy and have a culture of trust and empowerment to make our own ideas a reality. We focus on personal and professional development to grow internally within our organization. Siemens Gamesa offers discounted fitness conditions and other benefits.
Empowering our peoplehttps://www.siemensgamesa.com/sustainability/employees
How do you imagine the future?https://youtu.be/12Sm678tjuY
Our global team is on the front line of tackling the climate crisis, reducing carbon emissions - the greatest challenge we face.
We believe diversity creates more opportunity for success. That's why we recruit great minds from all walks of life: it doesn't matter the gender, age, ethnic background, sexual orientation or disability. Our main aim is to find people from around the globe who can contribute to world-changing technology.
Selection is made on an ongoing basis for the position and we are happy to see that you apply today. Your application consists of your CV and a letter in which you justify why you want to become our new colleague.
In accordance with AFS 2005: 06 2019:3, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will carry out a medical examination for height work on the final candidates in the process.
If you have specific questions about the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Robin Klang, robin.klang@siemensgamesa.com
To get in contact with local union representatives: Facket.se@siemens.com
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please send the primary recruiter, Andreas Lindin an email via andreas.lindin..ext@siemensgamesa.com
. Please mention the Job ID in the email.
We kindly draw your attention to the fact that this email may NOT be used for sending applications or CVs for evaluation.
Siemens Gamesa is an equal opportunity employer and maintains a work environment that is free from discrimination and where employees are treated with dignity and respect. Employment at Siemens Gamesa is based solely on an individual's merit and qualifications, which are directly related to job competence. Siemens Gamesa does not discriminate against any employee or job applicant on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, ancestry, genetic information, citizenship, religion, age, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital status, disability or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, rules or regulations. We adhere to these principles in all aspects of employment, including recruiting, hiring, training, compensation, promotion and benefits.
