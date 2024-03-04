Vindkraft analytiker
RWE Renewables Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2024-03-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos RWE Renewables Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kalmar
, Borgholm
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Summary:
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Wind Turbine Performance Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in wind turbine engineering, wind energy conversion, and data analysis. They will be responsible for collecting, analysing, and evaluating turbine SCADA data to identify and troubleshoot technical issues affecting turbine performance and the overall performance of the wind farm. They will also be responsible for developing software tools and processes to quantify, analyse, and track wind farm performance.
Key Responsibilities:
• Collect, manage, verify, and analyse turbine SCADA data to identify technical issues affecting turbine performance and the overall performance of the wind farm.
• Develop software tools and processes to quantify, analyse, and track wind farm performance, including support to help early identification of potential turbine component failures.
• Provide continuous improvement of technical expertise within the Performance Team and develop bespoke software tools for the Asset Integrity & Site Operations Teams.
• Prepare and support the site-specific Monthly Reporting.
• Provide monthly support for the asset manager for park-specific reports, including data transfer.
• Conduct reliability tests and power curve tests for newly operational sites.
• Perform End of Warranty Analysis, Reviews, and Reporting in accordance with the requirements of different sites.
• Support wind turbine inspections with Asset Integrity.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in a scientific subject, physics, engineering, and/or mathematical studies.
• Knowledge of turbine engineering and wind energy conversion.
• More than 5 years of experience in a similar position in a wind industry company.
• Knowledge of wind farm operations and wind farm SCADA systems.
• Strong proficiency in MS EXCEL, MS ACCESS (or similar), and SQL (or similar).
• Expertise in Python programming.
• Commercial awareness, specifically the impact of turbine performance and technical decisions on the overall project economics.
• Excellent communication, teamwork, time management, and organizational skills.
• Fluency in written and spoken English.
Additional Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience with statistical analysis software such as R .
• Experience with cloud-based computing platforms such as Azure and Databricks.
• Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau or Power BI. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-15
E-post: karin.vandenborre@rwe.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Vindkraft analytiker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare RWE Renewables Sweden AB
(org.nr 556938-6864), https://se.rwe.com/en/career/
Carl Gustafs Väg 1 (visa karta
)
217 42 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
RWE Renewables Jobbnummer
8514566