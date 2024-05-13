Vietnamesisk kock

Nguyens Sandwiches AB / Kockjobb / Malmö
2024-05-13


Visa alla jobb hos Nguyens Sandwiches AB i Malmö

Vi letar efter två vietnamesiska kockar till vår restaurang i Malmö. Som kock kommer du att tillaga maten vid beställning och göra andra förberedelser.
Kvalifikationer: Det är ett krav att du har en utbildning inom yrket, kan laga vietnamesisk mat, är stresstålig, arbetar snabbt och kunna ta eget initiativ. För att kunna söka till tjänsten är det ett måste att du kan tala vietnamesiska!

English below
We are looking for two Vietnamese chefs for our restaurant in Malmö. As a chef, you will cook the food and make other preparations.
Qualifications: It is a requirement that you have an education within the profession, can cook Vietnamese food, are stress-resistant, work quickly and be able to take your own initiative. To be able to apply for the position, it is a must that you can speak Vietnamese!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08
E-post: nguyensandwiches@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nguyens Sandwiches AB (org.nr 556594-5259)

Arbetsplats
Nguyen's Sandwiches

Jobbnummer
8673396

