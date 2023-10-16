Videographer & Photography Intern
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Our recruitment process focuses as much on personality and culture fit as it does on merit. We're looking for a person who embodies our values and is excited about our vision.
However, to thrive in this position we believe you are:
• A flexible, reliable, team player
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
• Experienced in producing and editing video materials & photography
• Desktop, PC (Premiere pro, adobe creative cloud and DaVinci)
• Education within videography
• Fluent in English
• Strong organizational skills
• Interested in brand building by telling stories that showcases the core values of the Exeger and Powerfoyle brands
• A plus is to have knowledge/interest in graphic design and webpage design (e.g., WordPress)
In addition, you love to be challenged in your work. You handle setbacks and changes well and have great collaboration skills. At Exeger, we do things others deem impossible and work hard to achieve our goals.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Our brilliant Design and Marketing department are looking for a VIDEOGRAPHER & PHOTOGRAPHY INTERN. You'll be joining a high performing team that covers design, branding, marketing and comms under one roof. The aspiration is to build a world class organization where we leverage the diverse experiences and unique competencies of each team member.
Video will be our #1 media in 2023 to drive the Powerfoyle and Exeger brand awareness and positive perception. Through your work, people from around the globe are invited to join Exeger's journey to change the world. You will be producing and editing video & photography for a wide range of use cases including websites, social media and customer presentations. In addition, this internship is an opportunity to:
• Apply theoretical learnings from your education to practical situations.
• Make real and meaningful impact on the commercialization of a product that improves both the environment and lives of consumers, in the epicenter of the green revolution.
• Network with, and be coached by, experienced managers and colleagues including the CMO, who has managed strategy for Google's global CMO, and the Brand Design Manager, with 20 years of experience within the design field.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
