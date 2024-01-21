Video communication specialist
NIFO is seeking a talented and creative Videographer Specialist to join our team on full time basis. NIFO is a Swedish based minigolf court manufacturer that has been operating since 1986. Our factory is located in Lomma, which is where your work office also will be. We build all sorts of courses, from adventure golf to professional championship courses in Sweden, Scandinavia and Europe. We are now aiming to expand even more internationally. As a Videographer Specialist, you will be responsible for capturing and editing high-quality video content that aligns with our brand and client requirements.
Responsibilities:
• You must collaborate with the team to develop video concepts and storyboards.
• Operate and maintain video equipment including cameras, lighting, and audio devices.
• Capture high-quality footage in various settings, such as in the factory, on-location, or events.
• Edit and enhance video content using industry-standard software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro).
• Ensure video projects are delivered on time and meet the client's expectations.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest video production trends, techniques, and equipment.
• Assist in the setup and breakdown of video production equipment.
• Create engaging video and photo content for social media platforms.
• Conduct video shoots, including interviews, product demonstrations, and event coverage.
• Manage and organize video files and assets for easy retrieval and future use.
Requirements:
• Proven experience as a videographer working within the corporate space.
• Proficient in operating video cameras, lighting equipment, and audio devices.
• Strong knowledge of video editing software and techniques.
• Excellent understanding of composition, framing, and storytelling.
• Experience in content creation for social media platforms.
• Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
• Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• A portfolio of previous video projects.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
• Must be flexible to travel as NIFO does a lot of work on the road.
• Fluent in english - writing and speaking.
NIFO offers opportunities for professional growth and development. If you are passionate about creating stunning videos and have a keen eye for detail, we would love to hear from you! Please submit your CV, portfolio, and any relevant work samples to video@nifo.se
. All applications and inquiries are to be strictly sent by email. We look forward to reviewing your application.
