Video Artist
2024-03-21
Is your head bursting with stories just waiting to get out? Is photography and video production your passion? Join the Marketing team; the inhouse corner stone that provides the studio and its teams with visual assets in all forms.
We're looking for an experienced editor to create videos and images both for internal and external use. Working with filmed, still photography and in-game/editor captured material, you create engaging stories. You have an excellent understanding of cinematography, can handle a camera to get the most out of the subjects in both staged and candid shots.
You are also a true team player who shares insight and learnings with your team. You're good at delivering feedback, but you're just as good at taking notes when your team and different stakeholders share their point of view.
Daily responsibilities
• Creating high quality video and still assets
• Taking pictures and filming behind the scenes
• Capturing and editing game footage for marketing purpose
• Post work and editing of different visual assets
• Working with, and staying coherent to our visual strategies, while also having the courage to challenge status quo to develop our IPs further
Requirements
• Have worked in multiple professional video productions
• A passion for storytelling
• Excellent eye for composition and lighting
• Excellent photographer, both video and pictures
• Skilled in editing and post processing
• Experience in maintaining coherence for several Ips
• Experience working with Premiere and/or After Effect for video editing
• Experience working with Unreal
• Self-reliant, structured/organized and great with time management
• Well written and spoken English
Bonus points
• Passionate about video games and have experience in the industry
• Experience in setting up studio-level live streams for various streaming platforms
• Drawing skills
Remember to include a link to your portfolio or showreel in your resume if you want to be considered for the position.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
