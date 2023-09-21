Vice President Services
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Trucks is a global brand - by people, for people.
We are determined to lead the way and tackle the global challenges in the transport industry. By using our innovation power to develop new solutions, we strive for a better everyday life for people in both urban and rural environments. We are collaborating with transport buyers, research institutions, and universities - and we are engaged in dialogues with decision-makers on local, regional and national levels.
Our core values, quality safety and environmental care have been guiding us from the start - and they continue guiding us into the future.
The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization is shifting the expectations on transport and infrastructure, making sustainable transportation increasingly important.
The mission of Volvo Trucks Product Management is to define and promote the total wanted offering, prioritize product-offering demands into engineering and manage product line profitability. To secure "The right truck, at the right time, in the right place" and support our sales force to sell our total offer at the right price.
Volvo Trucks Product Management drives the sustainability agenda for Volvo Tucks working with the strategy and following the execution. Sustainability at Volvo Trucks means working with reducing our CO2 footprint, being careful with resources, continuously working with our culture and safety values.
As head of the service function within Product Management you and your team work with the service portfolio as well as part offering and projects defined as technology projects.
For these areas you will define the future offerings by analyzing segments and customer operations. The plan will become reality in the dialog with the engineers and IT department who will develop the product. Once its developed the service function interacts with the commercialization organization who package the product to the customer. You will be working closely with other cross-functional teams to ensure that products are aligned with the overall product plan and Volvo Trucks strategy.
Responsibilities:
Define the product roadmap
Work with cross-functional teams to ensure product alignment
Conduct market research and competitive analysis
Develop product requirements and specifications
Drive scoping dialogues with engineering and IT who develops the products
Track and measure product performance
Work with the sales and marketing teams to promote and sell products
In addition, you are expected to take an active role within the Product Management leadership team and you will report to the SVP Product Management.
The role is a leader position and requires a strong and inspiring leader with commercial automotive experience and demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results as well as strategic and operational direction. As you will have direct impact on our customer offer, it is important that you are customer oriented. We highly value persons with an open and positive attitude that are committed to establish successful stakeholder relations across Volvo Group.
Additionally, we also see you having following qualifications:
A Bachelor's degree in Business Administration/Marketing/Finance or automotive related Engineering. Master's degree, especially MBA, is highly preferred.
• 5 years of experience from working within service development in a leading position
Business oriented mind-set and experience from creating customer value is an asset
Proven ability to create trustful relationships
Proven leadership skills from multi-cultural context
Action oriented and experienced in change management
Strong ability to inspire, motivate and develop individuals and teams
Strong communications skills, including, strong personal credibility and influencing skills
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion for the Volvo Brand always striving to make it the world's most desired truck brand.
Curious and want to know more? Please connect with us:
Jessica Sandström, SVP Product Management. +46 73 9024891
Sandra Smith, People & Culture Partner, +46 73 9028867
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Trucks Jobbnummer
8132010