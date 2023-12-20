Vice President, Plant Operations Nordics
2023-12-20
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Contribute to our growth journey for our low- and medium-voltage cables in the Nordics
NKT is seeking a VP, Plant Operations Nordics who will lead two of our manufacturing sites, Falun, Sweden and Asnæs, Denmark. As a strategic thinker and empowering leader you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization.
Would you like to join a globally leading cable company, set your footprint in our business and contribute to a greener world?
Manage our strategic and operational plant performance
You will have overall responsibility for the two manufacturing sites where we develop and manufacture telecom, low-, medium- and High-voltage cables. In this role you will manage the operational strategy and execution to maximize P&L results and promote operational excellence. In collaboration with internal and external stakeholders you will help us develop our products in a changing market. You will work closely with Human Resources to lead the team with integrity and to establish and maintain a trusting, inclusive, and productive environment.
Your main responsibilities:
* Develop and implement performance goals and long-term operational plans.
* Develop and be responsible for financial and budgetary plans.
* Define and execute related Opex and Capex plans.
* Ensuring safety standards and accomplishing zero accidents target.
* Adhere to the company's policies and standards, and make certain that laws and regulations are being followed
Develop intercompany flow to maximize the output and P&L of both plants.
You report to VP, Industrial Business Line Applications. As a manager you lead and develop 5 direct reports and have a team size of about 400. The location of this position could be either Falun or Asnæs and frequent travel to both sites is to be expected. At NKT we offer leadership programs, exciting career opportunities and a global setting.
Strategic leader with a commercial mindset
You have the ability to engage, motivate and inspire people cross all functions. We're looking for an extrovert leader and accomplished executor, who is motivated to create results. You have excellent stakeholder management skills and the ability to build lasting relationships. Since you will be working with both strategic and operational matters, you need to quickly shift between the two whenever needed. You bring a positive attitude, energy and dynamics to the team.
You also bring:
* A relevant degree at master's level, preferably in engineering.
* Solid experience in a comparable managing role in a field related to cable industry.
* Vast experience being responsible for multiple operational functions such as production, finance, customer service and employee management.
* Proven ability to plan and manage operational processes for maximum efficiency and productivity.
* Experience in developing budgets, business and P&L plans.
* Superior negotiation skills for both internal and external purposes.
* Knowledge in Swedish and English.
A seat in a large, international organization with career development opportunities
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you exciting possibilities to contribute to NKT's purpose to connect a greener world. You will be taking a seat in a large, international organization giving you leadership development opportunities.
I am open and ask my team regularly for input. I appreciate feedback and want to empower people to think for themselves, take the initiative, and develop in ways which will enrich both themselves, and the group. "
Hiring Manager, Thomas Schneider
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 10th of January. Personality tests might be included in the recruitment process. Due to winter vacations, you will receive feedback on your application first around mid-January.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Thomas Schneider, Thomas.schneider@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Global Talent Attraction Specialist angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
