Vice President & Head of Strategic Research Laboratories
2025-12-27
We are seeking an accomplished leader to head our Strategic Research Laboratories. This is a pivotal role for driving innovation and shaping the future of our research and development efforts. As Vice President & Head of Strategic Research Laboratories, you will lead a team of experts and collaborate closely with senior management to define and execute long-term strategies that strengthen our technological leadership.
Placement: Sandviken, Sweden
About the Role
We are seeking an experienced and committed VP Strategic Research Laboratories. This role carries overall responsibility for leading and developing our research laboratories within strategic research. You will be a key member of our strategic research management team, working closely with department and unit managers as well as the R&D at our divisions. The Research Laboratories department contains three units: Corrosion & Mechanical testing, Welding & Powder and Physical Metallurgy. There are 6 direct reports to this position, including the three unit Managers, and in total, ca 35 scientists, experts and technicians in the department. Our team is proud of its diversity: one-third women, two-thirds men, and colleagues representing seven different nationalities. We believe this mix of perspectives makes us stronger and more innovative The department carries the most advanced R&D equipment at the company, to globally support operations, marketing and R&D with state-of-the-art material and application analyses. This role reports to the Executive Vice President & Head of Strategic Research.
Main Responsibilities
Lead and develop the Strategic Research Laboratories department, ensuring scientific excellence, operational efficiency, and long-term capability building
Coordinate the creation and continuous updating of long-term research and investment plans in alignment with corporate strategy
Ensure competence synergies between internal and external research activities, including partnerships with universities, institutes, and industry collaborators
Monitor the research frontier in relevant scientific and technological areas and report strategic insights to senior management
Develop objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs) for laboratory operations to track performance and impact
Hold overall responsibility for EHS, IT, ERM, facilities, and quality within Strategic Research, ensuring compliance and best practices
Coach and support unit managers and special resources directly reporting to the Vice President, fostering strong leadership and high performance
About you:
We are seeking an individual with prior experience in senior leadership roles within product development and research, complemented by solid experience working as part of a management team in R&D organizations. You hold a PhD or MSc in a relevant technical field and bring deep expertise in metallurgy, welding, materials physics, mechanical metallography, or corrosion. You have full professional proficiency in both English and Swedish
As a leader, you are driven, communicative, and curious, with a strong ability to engage and inspire others. You are a strategic thinker and a natural problem solver, capable of turning complex challenges into clear, long-term research and innovation plans. Your proactive mindset and collaborative approach enable you to successfully drive strategic initiatives and deliver sustainable results.
We do not wish to be contacted by recruitment agencies or other sales-oriented consultants regarding this position.
What you can expect from us
A collaborative environment where innovation and expertise are highly valued.
Opportunities to contribute to a legacy of excellence while paving the path for the future.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
Opportunities for growth and career development.
Other Information:
For questions regarding the process:
Sara Kühner, Responsible Recruiter, +46 76 495 02 40
Due to the holidays, I won't be able to answer any questions until 1/7
Union Contact:
Maria Sundqvist, Akademikerföreningen, +46 70 651 73 81
Kjell-Åke Klockervold, Ledarna, +46 70 314 24 43
Mikael Larsson, Unionen, +46 70 307 30 48
Please apply before the 2026-01-18
At Alleima, our mission is much more than delivering high-quality products, technology, and processes - working together to develop solutions based on our customers' needs and thus achieve our business goals, is a better way to describe our daily work.With curious employees and safety as our priority, we create a work environment where you can develop both personally and professionally.
With a clear direction for our journey ahead, utilizing our position as a technology leader, progressive customer partner, and sustainability driver, we aim to become an even stronger company in our industry.
