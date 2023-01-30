Vice President & Head of Business Operations
2023-01-30
Join us on our transformation journey at Volvo Group Digital & IT
We have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model, we create digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated.
With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global diverse team of about 5 000 highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead.
Digital Delivery is a function within Volvo Group Digital & IT. We explore, create, and operate new and existing digital initiatives in close collaboration with business units and teams across the Volvo Group. We are about 2 000 passionate people with broad and deep knowledge and experience as product owners, software engineers, UX designers, agile coaches, scrum masters, business analysts, project managers, digital consultants, and portfolio managers. Our main locations include Sweden, Poland, France, India, USA, Brazil, and China.
We have an important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group 2030 ambitions i.e., to be 100 percent safe, fossil free, and more productive, and to have 50 percent of revenues from services.
Do you want to be part of our transformation towards becoming the digital capability of the Volvo Group? The time is now.
The Role
As VP & Head of Business Operations, you will lead and transform Business Operations within Digital Delivery including its chapters of Project Management, Consulting & Change Management, Agile, as well as the Volvo Group Digital & IT Portfolio Managers.
You will set the vision and strategy for a global team of about 400 project managers, digital consultants, agile coaches, scrum masters, and portfolio managers, who work across the Volvo Group's digital community.
You will work in close collaboration with stakeholders within the Volvo Group Digital & IT organization and across the Volvo Group's digital community - where the group's Chief Digital Officers (CDOs) are key stakeholders - and be a central contributor to drive and accelerate the digital transformation of the Volvo Group through driving efficiency and excellence in how we operate.
Key responsibilities include:
In close alignment with the Volvo Group and Volvo Group Digital & IT vision and strategy, set the vision and strategy for Business Operations, and drive engagement and alignment around these
Lead and evolve the Business Operations function including a passionate team of about 270 employees and 160 consultants, in the areas of Portfolio Management, Project Management, Consultants & Change Management, and Agile, located in Sweden, Poland, India, France, USA, Brazil, and China
Drive excellence across the function, including common ways of working and best practices in compliance with standards, frameworks, and trends
In close collaboration with Volvo Group's CDOs and Volvo Group Digital & IT key stakeholders, ensure great collaboration, and transparent and efficient execution of Volvo Group's strategic and operational digital portfolio
In close collaboration and in alignment with Volvo Group Digital & IT's staff and delivery functions, ensure efficient business operations structures and support across the Volvo Group Digital & IT organization
Lead and evolve One Rhythm (part of our Operating Model) that is the planning process within Volvo Group Digital & IT community where we agree and prioritize what work is most important and allocate work to stable teams
Candidate Profile
You are a passionate, strategic, and experienced leader, who find energy in working in a changing environment
You are a leader, who embrace inclusion, collaboration, and empowerment, and create an environment, where continuous improvements and learning enable people growth and maximize business outcome
You have broad and deep experience leading business operations in high performing tech organizations
You excel in building highly efficient operational structures enabling value creation at scale and in line with leading external benchmarks and trends, and based on a customer centric mindset
You have the managerial experience to take well evaluated risks, and understand how to balance priorities enabling an organization to continue to perform and - at the same time - act upon opportunities and ideas and transform them into values (financial, cultural, or social) for others
You have extensive experience leading and motivating high performing cross functional product and software teams
You are a skilled communicator and understand how to create strong engagement around a share vision and strategy
You are a strong network builder, with the ability to establish great relations with stakeholders at all levels in a cross functional and multi-cultural environment
You find motivation in being part of the transformation of our industry, and understand the important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group 2030 ambitions, and becoming the digital capability of the Volvo Group
You bring at least ten years of senior leadership experience as leading leaders in the Business Operations domain, and has a relevant university degree
Are we a good match?
In the Volvo Group, we have a set of observable behaviors i.e., Lead with Passion, Perform with Purpose and Transform with Vision. These are our values in action.
We strive for creating an environment where continuous improvements and learning strengthen the outcome of our work. To achieve our goals, we collaborate within and across teams. We empower others to grow and create a sense of unity and trust by nurturing open dialogues. We foster a work environment where diversity in expertise, opinion and culture is valued.
As VP & Head of Business Operations, you will report to the SVP & Head of Digital Delivery and be part of the Digital Delivery function's management team.
The location for the role is flexible within countries where the Volvo Group has a legal entity.
Are you curious and have questions?
Hiring manager:
Malin Stråhle, SVP & Head of Digital Delivery, Volvo Group Digital & IT +46 707 15 40 83
Our union representative:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Laila Dahlsjö +46 73 9024575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 73 9025071
