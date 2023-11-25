Vice President Business Development, Managed Services
2023-11-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Qinshift AB
Qinshift is a global technology company with a strong European presence, aiming to solve business problems for forward-leaning companies worldwide. Our team of over 3000 genuine tech experts builds and designs software and delivers end-to-end enterprise solutions, visionary UX and UI design, reliable managed services, and innovative product development offerings. Our company also provides cutting-edge tech consultancy services. We cater to a diverse clientele, including large telecom and satellite operators, financial and banking institutions, manufacturing and automotive companies, as well as mobility and health organizations, supporting their digital transformation journey.
Technical Skills:
5+ years of experience in Managed Services
Fluent English
High level of skills in all Microsoft Office Applications
Project management
Ability to develop financial plans and manage resources
Knowledge of contracting, negotiating and change management
Skill in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures
Soft Skills:
Excellent Leadership and Organization skills
Excellent verbal and communication skills
Building and Maintaining Relationship
Management Control
Problem Analysis
Forward Thinker
Business Awareness, Concern for excellence
Stress Tolerant
Identifies, develops, performs or/and directs the implementation of business goals and strategy
Plans, directs, coordinates and controls the daily and project operations of the company/department individually and through the subordinates
Setting clear expectations, reviewing progress, providing feedback and guidance, holding people accountable
Performs all job functions using positive and constructive methods regardless of difficult or challenging circumstances.
Empowers team collaboration
Shows the aggressive and proactive approach towards taking the possible and 'impossible' opportunities which are in accordance to the company goals and strategy
Ensures that all the products and services he/she provides individually or within his/her team always exceed customer expectations
Enforces constant gaining, sharing and using new knowledge individually and within the team while performing duties, embracing continuous improvement
Demonstrates high level of professionalism in all business activities including attitude, appearance, co-worker interaction, client interaction, correspondence and telephone manner
Cultivate and build company's organizational culture, values and reputation in its markets and with all staff, customers, suppliers, partners and regulatory/official bodies
Be a role model for the company culture and best organization's representative in the outside world
Conduct appropriate contacts and relations with public and private organizations and institutions that may lead to achieving the goals of the company
Has responsibility to follow the standards and procedures in the company
Has responsibility to improve the quality of the processes
Perform any other related duties incidental to the work described herein
Perform other duties as required or assigned by superior for company's purposes
