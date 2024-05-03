Vice President Alliances
2024-05-03
As the VP Alliances at SAS you will;
• Define, and direct SAS' airline partnership strategy, ensuring SAS' airline partnerships strengthens SAS' commercial offering and maximizes SAS' revenue
• Drive SAS' airline partnership portfolio by supervising the negotiating strategy for each strategic partner (JV, code share, special prorate, interline agreements or cease of partnership).
• Maximize the value of each partnership through pricing/steering and lead the overall relationship with each partner (including EuroBonus, lounge, sales agreements), all within the legal frameworks for each partnership
To be successful, we believe you have:
Relevant University degree within economics, finance or equivalent, preferably at Master's level
Several years of leadership experience
Several years of airline experience
Further we believe you have;
A good commercial and strategic understanding with a high personal impact
High intercultural awareness
Ability to take on adhoc projects on complex topics and drive to conclusion with both speed and quality as well as alignment
Strong relationship and collaboration skills - strong listener and positive attitude
Enjoys high tempo, lots of parallel activities and high degree of change
We embrace diversity at SAS and welcome applications from any qualified and passionate candidate eager to make an impact and be part of a vibrant and highly engaged SAS Team. For this position we are looking to hire to our office in Sweden. If you feel inspired by the position and feel this is the right challenge for your career, we are looking forward to receiving your application and CV, through: recruitment@sas.se
Last application day is May 13th.
This is how we make your journey at SAS matter
• Purposeful: We are heading into a future where change is never-ending, and the need to rethink and rebuild is too. A future of conscious thoughts and sustainable innovation. A future we make possible. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion.
• Adventurous: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends possibility to travel the world at great prices.
• Personal: Ingenuity and creativity are central to our work, We offer an opportunity to work on many challenges and initiatives
• Innovative: The restless pulse of our world offers endless possibilities to develop new customer solutions and new avenues for personal and professional growth. Working at SAS means contributing to and benefiting from a fast-paced, dynamic environment and playing a leading role by transforming aviation.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13
