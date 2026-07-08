Vice President
Minnovation International AB / Chefsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla chefsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-07-08
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, Hallstahammar
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Position Overview:
The Vice President is fully responsible for the overall coordination and management of the company's core operations, covering key functions such as manufacturing, production planning, warehousing and logistics, quality management, technical support, equipment reliability, information systems, supply chain collaboration, and ESG management. Through efficient cross-functional collaboration, process optimization, and systematic execution, the VP ensures safe, stable, and high-quality operations that support the company's strategic goals and business growth.
Key responsibilities
1. Operations Management (including Production, Planning, and Warehousing)
• Oversee the development and execution of production, planning, and warehousing systems to ensure capacity alignment, timely material supply, and on-time delivery.
• Drive the implementation of Lean Manufacturing, TPM, 5S, and other operational excellence tools.
• Improve operational efficiency and cost control; promote digitalization and standardization of core processes.
2. Quality Management
• Establish and maintain a quality management system to enhance product consistency and customer satisfaction.
• Promote quality planning, process control, and issue resolution.
• Promote preventive quality mechanisms and foster a culture of quality across all levels.
3. Equipment Management
• Define equipment operation and maintenance strategies to increase uptime and reliability.
• Promote equipment automation, smart manufacturing, and system integration.
• Supervise the full lifecycle of equipment selection, implementation, and maintenance.
4. Technology Management (Process/Engineering Support)
• Responsible for process optimization, technical standardization, and solving complex engineering challenges.
• Support new product development and technical reviews.
• Drive process innovation, yield improvement, and production line upgrades.
5. Procurement Management
• Organize and execute procurement strategies and supply chain controls.
• Optimize supplier structure and overall performance in terms of lead time, quality, and cost.
• Establish risk mitigation mechanisms within the supply chain.
6. Information Systems (IT) Management
• Lead the planning and development of ERP, MES, and OA systems.
• Ensure data accuracy, system security, and business continuity.
7. ESG (Environment, Safety, and Governance) Management
• Build and continuously improve EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) management systems.
• Drive compliance, energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and employee health and safety programs.
• Support the company's ESG strategy and sustainable development goals.
Job Requirements
• Bachelor's degree or above in Engineering, Management, or a related discipline.
• Over 10 years of experience in manufacturing management, with proven capabilities in large-scale operational systems.
• Solid understanding of manufacturing operations, supply chain management, quality systems, and EHS practices.
• Strong leadership, cross-functional coordination, and problem-solving skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Arbetsplats
Minnovation International Jobbnummer
9997405