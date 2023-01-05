Vice President
Barclays Bank Ireland Plc, Filial Sweden / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-05
Overall purpose of role
The purpose of the role is to be responsible for supporting the origination, structuring and execution of debt capital markets transactions whilst building relationships with external clients and relevant internal coverage and product groups.
Key Accountabilities
• Specific duties including originating, structuring and execution of debt capital market products
• Preparation of client visits, marketing presentations, market analysis and other execution/transaction tasks
• Monitoring developments/trends in the market to identify client opportunities
• Supporting senior team members
• Working closely with the wider Banking teams and colleagues on coverage of clients and assessment of opportunities as well as other partners including Syndicate, Coverage, Legal and Infrastructure partners to develop and build understanding, engagement and opportunities in this field
• Ensure that all work produced is consistently accurate and of high quality, even when under high time and delivery pressure
Stakeholder Management and Leadership
The applicant should interact with the immediate team components, but he/she will also extensively work very closely with proximate teams that are key player for the success of the team business goals. These includes but are not limited to the syndicate team, coverage and industry teams, legal, rates and client solutions trading desks.
Decision-making and Problem Solving
The candidate should demonstrate extensive analytical skills and a later thinking attitude in dealing with any daily matters. Problem solving should be a developed skill of the candidate that could be consolidated during the first year of the job tenure. The applicant should show ability to grasp, retain and share technical concepts, and to perform under pressure with high attention to detail
Risk and Control Objective
The Candidate should ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise Wide Risk Management Framework and internal Barclays Policies and Policy Standards
Person Specification
• Relevant experience in Investment Banking
• Excellent knowledge of corporates' balance sheet
• Excellent analytical and quantitative skills, particularly MS Excel and financial modelling
• Ability to perform under pressure with high attention to detail
• Capable of acting on own initiative / self-disciplined
• Excellent communications (written & verbal) skills
• A solid base of product knowledge to identify DCM and risk management opportunities to clients
• Sufficient knowledge of compliance, key applicable laws, rules and regulations
• Strong communication and skills in English
• Willingness to work significant hours with positive attitude and showing enthusiasm in learning new tasks
Essential Skills/Basic Qualifications:
• Proven experience in Investment Banking
• Proven Analytical and Quantitative skills
• Proven ability using Microsoft Office tools (Power Point, Excel, Word)
• Basic product knowledge to identify DCM opportunities
• Sufficient knowledge of compliance, key applicable laws, rules and regulations
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15
E-post: luana.dargatz@barclays.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare Barclays Bank Ireland Plc, Filial Sweden
111 53 STOCKHOLM
