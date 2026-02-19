Vibration and Acoustics Engineer
2026-02-19
A Snapshot of Your Day
Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. We work with our customers and partners on energy systems for the future. With our portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy aims to cover almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. Our portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.
As a vibration and acoustics engineer you will be part of this legacy in ensuring reliable energy generation by supporting ongoing operations and testing of Siemens Energy rotating machinery. You will contribute to design augmentation and thus aid in making our equipment more robust and efficient. You will be tasked to measure, analyze, and verify vibration behavior. This data is used to troubleshoot standard or prototype units and components in our products. You will also work as a support to other functions like Procurement and Manufacturing both internal and external. Teamcenter and SAP will be common tools in your daily work besides practical elements linked to measurement electronics.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will participate in investigating and resolving engineering and technical discrepancies arising from deviating vibrational or acoustical behavior in our machines.
* You will be vital in retaining good customer relations and deliver on the promise of reliability of our machines and services. You will participate in product improvement workshops by providing feedback to R&D teams that would enable future improvements of our products. Conduct hands-on execution of engine preparation activities adhering to technical specifications stated for performing a particular test scheme.
* All these tasks will be done in compliance with regulations pertaining to Environment, Health and Safety regulations in the region, within the scope of own responsibility.
What You Bring
This role is for you who have,
* Minimum a master's degree in engineering (Mechanical, Structural,Electrical, Acoustics and Vibration field is preferred) and/or relevant practical work experience from simulation, modelling and testing of noise and vibration data from rotating machinery.
* Background in analysis of data acquired from acoustical measurement systems and methods. Coding experiences in C++/Java/Matlab/Python or similar is advantageous.
* Basic experience of working with electrical distribution systems, signal processing and analyzing relevant vital measurement chains.
* Broad knowledge of rotating/heavy machinery system design, construction, and operation. A familiarity with ASME standards and capability to follow fluid, mechanical and electrical drawings, and schemes.
* Interest in new technological advancements and engineering challenges. Willingness to learn and adopt to new information and knowledge attained from colleagues across several disciplines and regions.
* Self-driven with a problem-solving mindset to achieve successful plant start-up by maintaining good interpersonal and self-management skills.
* Enthusiasm to observe and learn from working alongside highly qualified professionals within the domain.
* Good written and verbal communication skills in English to aid with internal- external communication and reporting. We use windows and Office365 packages.
About the Team
You will be part of a welcoming team within R&D Test namely the Measurement, Vibration, Acoustics and Emission department. Here you will have the opportunity to practice ownership culture and begin to build a valuable network of international colleagues in your domain by working alongside and exchanging knowledge and best practices. You will work close to our products and become part of an autonomous group of engineers. We are a team with a strong emphasis on work/life balance and group dynamics.
You have the chance of working amongst supportive colleagues and learning from a diverse group of talents spanning across nationalities, disciplines, and years of experience.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base... Ersättning
