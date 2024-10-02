Vi söker nya Embedded-nördar!
2024-10-02
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
Company description
AFRY offers services in technology, design, digitization and consulting. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy and infrastructure, who create value for future generations. AFRY has a global reach with deep roots in the Nordics. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
About the role
Do you want to work at the absolute forefront of technology? Then you could be the person we are looking for!
You are curious, have expertise in embedded systems and love to communicate your ideas? We work with product development in-house and also externally with our customers' future products.
Our teams focus on quality and innovation. Here you get the chance to work with:
Several different programming languages
Development of test methods and automated tests
Efficiency, reliability and functionality
Requirements specification
Have a passion for coding
Experience in hardware-related software development in C/C++
Want to work in agile teams
Very good knowledge of Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Civil or university engineering degree in a relevant field
A few years of experience in the industry
Additional information
As a section, we offer you a community in a group where, above all, we want to have fun at work - together. We offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace with challenging tasks and exciting projects. AFRY's size and breadth give you an opportunity to create a unique network and thereby the opportunity for exciting and unique assignments. When you work with us, you get access to an invaluable knowledge bank and extensive collective knowledge!
It is our passionate employees who create AFRY's creative environment where thoughts and ideas can flow freely - which is a factor in why we are one of Sweden's most popular employers for engineers. We hope you want to become one of us!
Section Manager Marcus Andrémarcus.andre@afry.com
The application deadline is 31 October 2024. We look forward to hearing from you!
At AFRY, we drive change in everything we do. We believe that change happens when bold ideas come together, when we collaborate, create innovation and embrace creative solutions, that's how we create the future. We are constantly looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive teams around the world. Become part of us and accelerate the green transition Så ansöker du
