Vi söker en Testande Testledare med start asap.
2024-10-09
Job Description
Northab is seeking a dedicated and experienced Testande Testledare to join our client's project, SSMS/FUMS3, aimed at meeting the region's digitalization demands. This project focuses on developing a new system to assess the accuracy of billing from the client's suppliers, thereby ensuring control over costs associated with medical diagnostics.
Key Responsibilities
Conduct system testing, integration testing, and migration testing.
Develop and execute test plans, test cases, and compile test reports.
Manage bug tracking and resolution.
Lead acceptance testing and support the business during their testing periods.
Document test reports, test cases, and test plans meticulously.
Required Skills and Experience
Relevant post-secondary education or equivalent experience.
9+ years of experience as a test leader/tester.
Extensive experience in system testing, integration testing, and migration testing.
Proficiency with Azure DevOps and ReQtest.
Experience working in Agile environments.
Ability to operate in complex environments.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience working in the public sector.
ISTQB certification.
Personal Attributes
Excellent communication skills.
Proactive and driven.
Independent and responsible.
Detail-oriented.
Company Culture
At Northab, we pride ourselves on being a comprehensive partner for IT project development and product innovation. Our culture is built around delivering precise, high-quality results through a holistic project management approach. Join us and be part of a team that values strategic expertise and seamless execution, allowing you to focus on your core strengths while we handle the complexities of development projects. Så ansöker du
