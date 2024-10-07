Vi söker en teknisk projektledare.
Join Our Team as a Technical Project Manager
Are you a seasoned project leader with a passion for driving technical excellence? Northab is seeking a dynamic Technical Project Manager to join our team and lead a critical subproject within our client's payroll service transformation initiative. This is a part-time role with the possibility of scaling up to full-time as needed.
About the Role
As a Technical Project Manager, you will spearhead the conversion and integration work packages within the technical subproject. You will be responsible for planning, leading, and supporting project team members while acting as the lead specialist for integrations. Your role will involve close collaboration with other project segments and external vendors.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Leading the conversion of existing data to the new system and ensuring thorough testing.
Replacing and enhancing current integrations, aiming for improved automation.
Managing the detailed timeline for the subproject, aligned with the overall project schedule.
Reporting to the project leader and presenting updates to steering groups and stakeholders.
What We Are Looking For
To excel in this role, you should have:
Several years of experience in integration architecture and development.
Proven experience in data mapping and migration within implementation projects.
Strong leadership skills with a track record of managing teams.
Excellent communication skills.
Knowledge and experience in payroll and HR processes.
Familiarity with system management, payroll/HR systems, and financial systems is advantageous.
Strong analytical skills and an understanding of business needs.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we pride ourselves on being a comprehensive partner for IT project development and product innovation. Our team is dedicated to delivering precise and high-quality results, supported by a holistic project management approach. By joining us, you'll be part of a collaborative environment where you can focus on your strengths while we handle the complexities of project execution.
