Vi söker en: Product Marketing Manager
Atlar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlar AB i Stockholm
We are looking for our first marketeer to join Atlar and work directly with the founding team - Joel, Joel and Johannes - on creating the positioning & content strategy for the next really, really big category in fintech.
Creating a category
European businesses handle bank payments of an estimated EUR260 trillion annually. The crazy part? Most of it is still done manually or through in-house built bank connections that almost nobody wants to build themselves, but have to. This is painful for any company, but especially so for tech companies that move money as a core part of their business: marketplaces facilitating payments between buyers and sellers, lenders handing out loans and collecting repayments, insurance companies disbursing claims and collecting premiums, brokerage platforms handling deposits and turning them into investments... We could go on, but you get the point.
To help them solve this, we set out to create a new category, and build a platform for automating bank payments, so any company that handles bank payments as part of their business can focus on exactly that - their business - instead of building mission critical financial infrastructure to handle bank payments.
We think this category will be even bigger than payments acceptance (Stripe, Adyen, Mollie, list goes on!). It sounds crazy, we know, but we really believe that because of how big a pain this is for companies, how big the market is (EUR260T) and how poor the alternatives are.
Why we need you
Creating new categories is a dream to be working on because there are no rules and no established playbook - it is entirely up to us to define it and the way we define it will be the way the category looks like for decades to come. But this is also why it is so hard - we need to invent everything. Not only the extremely hard product & engineering needed to build it, but also how we talk about it with our audience and customers. We need to answer fundamental questions such as:
How do we best articulate the problems that we solve?
How do we compare this to the traditional solutions in place?
How do we best explain the wider context - the very complex bank payments landscape - and the implications it has on what we can provide?
How can we communicate what we build is unique?
These are the questions we have just started to answer - but we need help. We need the best product marketeer in Europe onboard to help us crack those questions (and many more) and use the answers to set what this category will look like for the decades to come.
We put down some thoughts on who we are looking for below. We don't expect you to have all of these things (but the more the merrier!).
You are:
A storyteller. You take complex and technical data and information and turn that into narratives that are easily understandable - for developers and CFOs alike.
Passionate. You have a genuine interest in payments and fintech and have an insatiable desire to learn more.
Autonomous. You take initiative and produce like crazy, without someone pushing you.
Technical. You appreciate the technical & detailed aspect of our space and push to understand things in detail, because that's what's needed to craft powerful narratives.
Hungry. You have a hunger to learn, a hunger to build, and most importantly - a hunger to win.
You will:
Craft the positioning and content strategy for winning the category
Execute on all the core content pieces we need to get to our audience - blog posts, case studies, pitch decks, demos and much more.
Talk to Europe's most innovative companies to understand their money movement needs and how we can help them understand us better
Educate Europe's most innovative companies on money movement and financial operations - turning Atlar into the thought leader and trusted source for education on industry topics
We're looking for someone who has:
5+ years of relevant work experience that can span marketing, product marketing, product management, sales, operational roles, or strategy consulting
At least 1 year of product marketing or other go-to-market strategy work experience, in a payments or fintech company
Native English speaker or equivalent English skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-16
Over email
E-post: careers@atlar.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlar AB
(org.nr 559376-9044)
Tegnérlunden 3 (visa karta
)
111 61 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Joel Wägmark joel.wagmark@atlar.com +46 704 288 474 Jobbnummer
7891060