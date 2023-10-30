Vi söker en Executive Assistant till Nya Zeelands ambassad
2023-10-30
The Embassy represents the New Zealand Government in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway from Stockholm. We have an active diplomatic footprint across the Nordic region, seeking to build ever stronger diplomatic and trade relationships, promote New Zealand through social media, events and activities, and provide consular services to New Zealanders.
The Embassy takes a distinctively New Zealand approach, reflecting New Zealand's diversity and heritage. Our values are impact, Kotahitanga (strength in diversity), Courage and Manaakitanga (respect for others).
About the role
The Executive Assistant is responsible for ensuring that the Ambassador and Embassy staff can perform their duties with maximum impact, ease and efficiency. This highly varied role will require you to:
• Manage the Ambassador's diary, fielding meeting requests and communicating priorities
• Initiate, develop and cultivate good relationships with key contacts in Sweden and countries of accreditation
• Offer guidance and assistance on protocol issues in Sweden and countries of accreditation
• Arrange and organise meetings, presentations and events both in the Embassy premises and the Ambassador's Official Residence
• Organise and manage travel and accommodation bookings for the Ambassador
• Develop and manage social diplomacy work for the Embassy
Who are we looking for?
To be successful in this role you will:
• Have exemplary communication and interpersonal skills
• Be highly organised with strong planning and time management skills
• Be able to multi-task on a range of activities with impeccable attention to detail
• Have proven experience of administrative processes, systems and technology with a passion for providing excellent customer service
• Demonstrate advanced level of technical proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite of applications, specifically Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
• Work well as part of a team and be comfortable using your initiative
To Apply/Interested?
For a copy of the position description or questions regarding the position send an email to elin.bostrom@mfat.govt.nz
To apply, please email your CV and cover letter to Deniz Bedir at deniz.bedir@mfat.govt.nz
Applications close at midnight on 10 November 2023. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10
E-post: deniz.bedir@mfat.govt.nz Omfattning
