Vi letar efter en Team Coach / Scrum Master
Northab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-10-07
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Team Coach/Scrum Master to join our client's team in Västra Götaland. Our client is a key player in healthcare, culture, public transport, and regional development, and is committed to providing excellent services to the residents of Västra Götaland. As a Team Coach/Scrum Master, you will play a pivotal role in coordinating and facilitating agile processes to enhance the efficiency and quality of our client's digital solutions.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate and lead activities such as sprint planning and retrospective meetings.
Facilitate daily scrum meetings and assist teams in identifying and removing obstacles.
Ensure adherence to scrum and agile methodologies within the team.
Support product owners in creating and maintaining product backlogs.
Collaborate with teams to implement strategies for delivering functional product implementations at the end of each sprint.
Ensure ITIL processes are followed and the Definition of Done is met before new releases go live.
Required Skills and Experience
Proven experience in implementing agile methodologies.
Strong knowledge of Scrum theories, rules, and practices.
Leadership skills with experience in project management and ITIL.
Excellent documentation and follow-up skills.
Minimum of 3 years of experience with the Scrum framework.
Proficient in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Ability to present to groups and knowledge of ITIL4 processes.
Experience working in large organizations.
Preferred Skills
Curious and proactive with a positive attitude.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build relationships across functions.
Passionate about agile project management and open communication.
Enjoys challenges and sees opportunities in a constantly changing digital landscape.
Detail-oriented and accustomed to taking responsibility.
Enjoys working with teams and celebrating successes together.
About Our Client
Our client is one of Sweden's largest organizations in digitalization and IT, with a team of around 900 professionals. They are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technology and competence, offering unique opportunities for growth and development. As part of their mission, they are digitalizing healthcare flows to meet future challenges and enhance patient care. Join a team that is making a significant impact on the lives of Västra Götaland's residents and contribute to the vision of "the good life."
About Northab
Northab is your comprehensive partner for IT project development and product innovation. We provide access to highly skilled teams and strategic expertise, ensuring seamless execution from inception to commercialization. With Northab, you can focus on your core business while we manage the complexities of your development projects. Så ansöker du
