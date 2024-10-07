Vi letar efter en duktig IT Supporttekniker.
2024-10-07
Join Our Team as an IT Support Technician!
Are you passionate about technology and helping others? Do you thrive in a collaborative environment where problem-solving is key? If so, Northab is looking for a talented IT Support Technician to join our dynamic team.
About the Role
As an IT Support Technician, you will play a crucial role in assisting our client's employees by providing expert telephone support. Your primary responsibilities will include handling 2nd line support issues within our scheduled support organization, focusing on both business systems and technical queries. You will work closely with your colleagues in the support team, fostering a cooperative and innovative atmosphere.
Key Responsibilities
Provide telephone support to enhance users' knowledge and resolve technical issues.
Collaborate with the support team to tackle complex problems.
Manage and troubleshoot 2nd line support cases related to business systems and technical inquiries.
Utilize your expertise in Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 to deliver effective solutions.
Handle network troubleshooting and peripheral equipment, such as printers and scanners.
Work efficiently within an incident management system to track and resolve issues.
Required Skills
Proven experience in support work with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365.
Familiarity with Active Directory and basic server management.
Strong troubleshooting skills for networks and peripheral devices.
Experience with incident management systems.
Experience in dental care and dental care systems is a plus.
Why Northab?
At Northab, we pride ourselves on being a comprehensive partner for IT project development and product innovation. We offer a supportive environment where your skills can thrive, and your career can grow. Our commitment to delivering precise, high-quality results is matched by our dedication to our employees' professional development. Join us and be part of a team that values collaboration, innovation, and excellence.
If you are ready to take on this exciting challenge, apply today and become a part of the Northab family!
