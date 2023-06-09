VFX Artist
About the job
Arrowhead is now looking for a talented artist within the field of visual effects to join our growing studio. As a VFX artist you will be responsible for creating visuals that ensures a feast for the eyes on our next game: Helldivers 2!
As a VFX artist at Arrowhead, you will have a lot freedom and autonomy to plan you own days. Together with the different feature teams you will find out what types of effects are needed and together with your own team you will be responsible for exploring the best ways of implementing the effects. Depending on the type of effect, you will need to adapt your approach to creating and planning your work.
Helldivers 2 is a AAA, 3rd-person shooter: which will be available later this year on PS5 and PC! Check out our trailer here (https://youtu.be/RDhaY8T9fyw)
and read our blog (https://www.arrowheadgamestudios.com/2023/05/helldivers-2-coming-in-2023/)
for more about our project.
More about you
To be a great fit at Arrowhead you are the sort of person who values open and honest teamwork. You take responsibility to deliver on your goals and raises any issues you think goes unnoticed. At Arrowhead we put a great deal of effort on improving teams and encourage each other to grow as people, as well as game developers. This means being open to feedback on both a personal and professional level in order to perform better within your team. One of the most important aspects is to be truly passionate about making a great and kickass video game.
Your responsibilities
• Work with feature teams to implement different effects
• Planning the pipeline for different particle effects
• Creating textures, materials and particle effects
• Together with your team, plan work to best suit your skills
• Deliver effects to the requested level; mockup, alpha or polish
• Iterate on effects depending on feedback
Our requirements
• Experience working with 2D textures, preferably using photoshop
• Experience working with particle editors
• Ability to create materials using a node based system
• Experience creating VFX for game projects
• Basic understanding of 3D modelling
• Strong sense of movement, impact and form within visual effects
Bonus qualifications
• Experience using Houdini
• Experience using FumeFX for 3D Studio Max or Maya
Practical information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Location: Stockholm
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio. Ersättning
