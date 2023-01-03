VFX Artist
MachineGames is looking for a new VFX Artist to join our team to help us bring life to our new exciting AAA project!
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of Stockholm with a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
In this position you will be working in a tight-knit department under the supervision of our Lead VFX Artist and our Art Director and you will collaborate in cross-functional teams on a daily basis.
We believe that to thrive in this role, you as a person likes to work in a team but with the freedom to make your own mark on the product and bringing the world to life in a realistic way.
MachineGames has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an "open door policy"
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. The role is onsite with a possibility for hybrid work. We will support your relocation and/or application for work permit if you don't have one or are not an EU citizen and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Develop visually stunning effects within the given visual style.
Ability to take art direction through verbal and written communication, concepts or reference images and videos.
Work with animators to create spectacular effects for cinematics and events.
Develop and implement gameplay effects in collaboration with designers and programmers.
Collaborate with environment artist and designers to dress up levels and set up scripted events.
Identify technical requirements together with Technical Artists and coders to develop pipelines and tools.
Qualifications
Excellent sense of scale, composition, timing and form.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
Experience with common VFX related tools like Photoshop, 3d editors, After Effects, etc.
Experience with generating fluid sim in Embergen, Houdini or similar tools.
Experience with using Houdini for simulations a big plus.
Understanding of technical constraints to create optimized VFX for real time rendering.
Understanding of console workflows and capabilities a plus.
3 year game development experience and/or at least one shipped AAA game.
Portfolio demonstrating a variety of effects.
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.
