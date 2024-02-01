Veterinary Professional (Small Animals) - Join Us at Djuriverse!
2024-02-01
Djuriverse is an innovative veterinary clinic in Norrtälje, Sweden, committed to providing the highest standard of care for small animals. Our clinic is equipped with advanced technology, and we pride ourselves on creating a friendly and supportive environment for both our team and our clients.
The Role:
We are excited to invite a dedicated Veterinary Professional with a passion for small animal care to join our vibrant team. This role is ideal for someone who loves working with animals and is eager to provide compassionate care.
Key Responsibilities:
Provide medical treatment and care for small animals.
Diagnose and manage a variety of health conditions in small animals.
Collaborate with our veterinary team to deliver exceptional patient care.
Educate pet owners on health care, nutrition, and preventative measures.
Contribute to a positive and supportive work environment.
Qualifications:
Degree in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) or equivalent.
Licensed to practice in Sweden, or eligible for licensing.
Excellent proficiency in English is essential.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
A genuine passion for animal welfare.
Why Join Djuriverse?
Be a part of a caring and professional team in a modern clinic.
Competitive salary and benefits.
Opportunities for continued learning and professional development.
A rewarding role making a difference in the lives of animals and their owners.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates should send their CV and a cover letter outlining their suitability for the role to roger.svensson@djuriverse.com
. We welcome applications from within the EU and are looking for someone who shares our passion for animal health.
Application Deadline: 20240315
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-02
E-post: roger.svensson@djuriverse.com
(org.nr 559341-5259)
Kaserngatan 1 (visa karta
)
761 46 NORRTÄLJE
Roger Svensson roger.svensson@djuriverse.com +46707992896 Jobbnummer
8438123