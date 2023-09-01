Versatile Technologist (Incident Manager)
2023-09-01
At Boeing, we innovate and collaborate to make the world a better place. From the seabed to outer space, you can contribute to work that matters with a company where diversity, equity and inclusion are shared values. We're committed to fostering an environment for every teammate that's welcoming, respectful and inclusive, with great opportunity for professional growth. Find your future with us.
At Jeppesen we work with breakthrough technology, exciting customers and fantastic colleagues from around the world. Our culture is characterized by creativity, professionalism and hard work within an open and flexible work environment. We believe that our employees must be allowed to think big and have fun for us to remain one of the top companies in the industry. To get the best out of each talent, we encourage and enable our employees to continuously develop and explore.
Boeing Jeppesen is seeking a Versatile Technologist (Incident Manager), working out of the Gothenburg, Sweden office.
Versatile Technologist (Incident Manager) is the main point of contact for all major priority incidents that impact customer's operations. You have experience setting up and leading conference bridges with highly technical people needed to restore normal service operation as quickly as necessary to minimize the impact to customers' business operations, while ensuring the successful execution of the Incident management process, which includes quickly capturing/recording, via an online tool, details discussed during the conference bridge i.e. relevant findings, decisions, and actions made during major outage situations. You have excellent verbal and written communication skills to keep executive stakeholders informed during the course of all major incidents from incident escalation through resolution, including postmortem reviews.
Position responsibilities:
Coordinates the resolution of major issues with internal and external teams to drive incidents to resolution
Communicates incident status, resolution and business impact to internal and external stakeholders
Facilitates the completion of the postmortem statement for all high severity, critically impactful incidents
Ability to foster internal relationships in order to organize incident resolution efforts as quickly and smoothly as possible.
Gather data and generate reports within ITSM tool to provide trending of major incidents
Responsible for participating in implementing continual improvements for escalation Best Practices and Incident Management workflows
Communicate with a variety of technical teams, project managers, and executive leadership
Assists optimizing Service management processes, defining and implementing metrics utilizing information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) V3 framework/best practices.
Integrates improved Service Management processing in a monitoring and reporting framework.
Develops process, policy and workflow design and implementation utilizing ITIL V3 framework.
Assists in setting up Configuration Management Data Base (CMDB) and Service Catalog and executing associated Change Management process.
Performs other related duties, including special projects, as requested or required.
Employer will sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
Ability to speak English fluently
Bachelor's degree or higher
3 + years of related work experience managing major incidents in a fast-paced customer facing organization or an equivalent combination of education and experience
Successfully manage major incidents to quick resolution meeting expected SLAs
Facilitate multiple high priority issues at any given time without sacrificing SLA commitments
Coordinate and Lead technical conference bridges to foster quick incident resolution
Excellent written and verbal skills to communicate pertinent details regarding major incidents to executives, product, and technical teams
Familiar with ITIL Service Management best practices
Experience using ITSM tools to record incident and emergency change details
Preferred Qualifications (Education/Experience):
5 + years of related work experience managing major incidents in a fast-paced customer facing organization or an equivalent combination of education and experience
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Join us if you want to:
Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Equal Opportunity Employer:
