Verification Engineer with Formal Verification experience
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ARM Sweden AB i Lund
We're looking for a highly qualified SV UVM Verification Engineer who brings deep expertise in SystemVerilog/UVM-based verification along with a solid formal verification background. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in hands-on verification, enjoys working across simulation and formal domains, and is passionate about driving quality and efficiency in complex IP development.
Collaborating with experts across global design centers, you'll drive impactful projects and help deliver Arm's next-generation IP using the most sophisticated tools and methodologies.
Job Description:
GPU HW Team in Lund (Sweden), has an extraordinary opportunity for a highly motivated and experienced Verification Engineer to join our expanding GPU HW team and embark on the development journey of one of the world's most sophisticated GPU designs.
You will be acting as a key verification stakeholder in our HW development team. You will be involved in developing formal test benches by deploying formal properties verification techniques to ensure our modules are verified according to the top-notch industry standards. You are comfortable and confident taking ownership of complex work packages and driving them to closure and success.
Responsibilities:
As an Experienced Verification Engineer, you'll be responsible for shaping and executing robust IP verification strategies. Your role will focus both on traditional simulation-based techniques and formal verification methods, ensuring high standards are met throughout the entire development lifecycle.
Full ownership and execution of IP verification work package from the test planning phase to project closure.
10+ years of SystemVerilog/UVM experience to develop, maintain, and evolve scalable verification environments.
Good understanding of functional verification principles, strategies and techniques.
Collaborate closely with design, verification and formal team to ensure robust testbench architecture and coverage closure.
Proficient user of version control, test management and issue tracking tools.
Monitor and improve verification performance using collected metrics and data-driven techniques.
Required Skills and Experience:
10+ years of industry experience in IP/block-level verification using SystemVerilog and UVM.
Formal property verification knowledge and expertise. Proficiency with formal verification tools (e.g., Cadence Jasper-Gold, Synopsys VC Formal, or equivalent).
Good interpersonal skills and ability to efficiently work as part of a highly collaborative team.
Results oriented with a proactive mindset and a strong drive for continuous improvement.
"Nice To Have" Skills and Experience:
Knowledge of graphics principles.
Experience with scripting (Python, Linux shell) to automate and optimize verification workflows.
Skilled in planning verification tasks and producing realistic effort and time estimates.
Exposure to Functional Safety (ISO 26262) and Cybersecurity (ISO 21434) verification practices. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: lena.sarnblom@arm.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arm Sweden AB
(org.nr 556715-4868), https://careers.arm.com/
Emdalavägen 6 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Jobbnummer
9517590