Verification Engineer
2024-04-17
We are looking for a Verification Engineer for a global company in Jönköping area.
This is a one year full-time consultant position through Incluso with start is in May 2024
Assignment Description
The Client is seeking experienced Test Engineers with a knack for innovation and a passion for robotics. You'll be conducting crucial tests on the robotic mowers, ensuring they meet high-quality standards.
Tasks
Design and execute detailed test plans.
Perform regression testing, acceptance testing, and continuous verification of bug fixes.
Work closely with the development team to highlight improvement areas.
Conduct WIFI, Radar, and GPS tests on advanced robotic mowers. You will be part of a dynamic team at the Client site, contributing to the future of residential lawn care. Expect travel up to 3 weeks per year for on-site testing.
Required skills
Proficiency in testing physical products, preferably with software or embedded systems.
Familiarity with Jira and structured testing processes.
ISTQB certification or similar is a plus.
Relevant educational background in testing, software development, electrical, or mechatronic engineering.
Fluent in English & Swedish, with excellent reading and writing skills.
Possession of a B driver's license for travel to test facilities.
