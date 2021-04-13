Verification Engineer - Sinowave AB - Byggjobb i Göteborg
Verification Engineer
Sinowave AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13

Office work, require frequent and long-term travel to Asian countries. Easy to communicate, hard working. Good understanding in the field of communication.
Good contact with Asian customers Providing technical support for the Asian market, specifically on information and data integrity regarding media format files (Adobe pdf, media stream etc). Verify Sinowave inhouse developed software and hardware platform

