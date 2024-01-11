Vendor Management Specialist to BMW Financial Services
Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Sollentuna
2024-01-11
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB i Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Täby
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Vendor Management Specialist to one of the world 's most leading manufacturers of cars and motorcycles - the BMW Group. Everyone who works within the BMW Group is proud to be able to deliver cars, financial services and customer experiences with the highest quality. Customers all over the world are proud to drive a BMW. Do you also want to be proud? Share your passion for Vendor Management!
What awaits you?
As Vendor Management Specialist you will work at a fun and unpretentious workplace with strong brands, engaged stakeholders with a great opportunity for deeper learning and advance in Vendor Management for the right person and mindset. We place great demands but also offer much in return.
In this function your main responsibilities and tasks will be:
• Act as a center of competence for the entire organization within Vendor Management.
• Ensure compliance to the VM Guideline and quality assure the set-up of all adequate internal and external documents when entering a new cooperation
• Liaise with the central Vendor Management function on regional provider bundling and compliancy to the VM processes and guidelines.
• Ensure adequate SLA 's between BMW Financial Services Northern Europe and our providers.
• Be the local lead for tender processes and review meetings with the tier 1 and 2 providers together with the internal Business Contract Managers.
• Ensure that BMW Financial Services Northern Europe move towards a more homogeneous provider landscape (provider bundle across markets), but also balance so that we minimize provider risk in alignment with Risk department.
• Keeping a regular exchange with local stakeholders part of the vendor management process such as Purchasing, Compliance, Risk, Information Security as well as local management committees.
• Regular follow up of KPI and presenting results to management
What should you bring along?
• Relevant university degree preferably withing Economics, Purchasing or Project Management
• A couple of years of experience within similar work tasks and project management in a complex environment.
• Strong technical skills in MS Office suite
• You need to be fluent in written and verbal English and one of the Nordic languages.
To be successful in the role you need to have the ability to think holistically, have high integrity and are willing to go the extra mile. It 's important that you work in a structured way and continuously create proper documentation. You communicate with authority and have an analytical mindset. You also need to be able to handle stakeholders on all levels, including senior management. We see that you need to have a deep understanding of operational process interactions and the complex financial services environment. Since focus will be on steering and performance measurement, understanding of KPIs and governance of internal and external partners is key. We will place great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
What does it mean to work for BMW Financial Services?
It takes a team with exceptional interpersonal skills and a can-do attitude to deliver great service. People who are always prepared to go the extra smile to find solutions that satisfy the needs of our customers and business. People who want to place themselves optimally to develop their capabilities. So if you enjoy a culture of open exchange and mutual trust, and you 'd like to take on a fast-paced role within a highly motivated team, join us in driving the future of personalized financial services.
Further information
The position is located at BMW 's Nordic head office in Sollentuna / Silverdal. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to a gym. As a BMW employee, everyone gets the opportunity to drive their own BMW or MINI on favorable terms. The positon is full-time, starting immediately or by other agreement. Are you looking for an exciting challenge? Read more about BMW and your future career; https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/nordics/en.html?abc
We look forward receiving your application at www.jurek.se
in either Swedish or English. For any questions please reach out to the responsible Recruitment Consultant Victoria Tjernström at Victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB
(org.nr 556694-5324), http://www.jurek.se/ Arbetsplats
Jurek Rekrytering & Bemanning AB Kontakt
Konsultchef
Victoria Tjernström victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Jurek Recruitment & Consulting AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8384327