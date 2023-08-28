Vendor Coordinator
2023-08-28
Become a central part of our Vendor Management team and get the chance to claim and follow up on marketing projects and commercial agreements across Europe
Your role is located as part of the Vendor Management team, and you will refer to the Head of Vendor Management in the Nordics, Åsa And Deschaume. Åsa has been part of our vendor management setup since the beginning and describes the team as self-driven and supportive with a high level of autonomy.
What a Vendor Coordinator does at Dustin
In the role of Vendor Coordinator, you will get the opportunity to work with many different stakeholders, and together with your team, you will have the overall responsibility for the administrative and financial part of our partner programs. This is a great opportunity for the high-integrity candidate.
Your main assignments are administrative work and coordinating with vendor managers, vendor marketeers, category managers and controllers.
You are given continuous opportunities for development and will have a knowledgeable team around you. They all strive for a friendly and supportive culture and enjoy sharing their knowledge, reaching common goals, and connecting over a Fika.
This is what you'll get
We believe we offer so much more than what benefits on a list can say. But you won't know that until you join us. So, we will still want to list a few:
• 20% discount on memberships at SATS and an annual wellness allowance
• A one-time home office allowance of 3.500 SEK to buy home office equipment
• Collective agreement, pension plans according to ITP1, parental pay, and insurance
• Employee discount for products through our Dustin webshop
• A flexible work life where we embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• Bring your dog! - We have an office area specifically for you and your best friend
At Dustin, we prioritise personal development and growth through individualised plans and access to our Dustin Academy, in addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle through our Dustin Movement activities.
Still curious? Read more on our career page (https://www.dustingroup.com/en/careers)
What you bring
To be successful in this role, we believe you bring the following:
• Good stakeholder management and coordination skills
• Interest in numbers and administration
• English, as our corporate language is English and you will be communicating with colleagues and vendors in English
• Dutch or a Scandinavian language is a merit
We believe our colleagues are the key reason for our positive development. And we believe our development is what gives you the possibility to grow. That is why we can promise you one thing:
You keep us moving. We keep you moving.
Our Recruitment Process
We value and embrace differences in background and perspective, so even if you feel you are not a 100% match for this role, we still encourage you to apply!
We expect to take the following steps in this recruitment process:
• Personality and cognitive assessment
• Telephone screening with Talent Acquisition Partner, Janni Wissing Nielsen
• 1st interview with Hiring Manager, Åsa and Deschaume
• 2nd interview with Hiring Manager, Åsa and Deschaume and Vendor Coordinator, Tiia Lankila
• References
• Starting date will be decided in agreement with the final candidate
It is our goal as a company to ensure a truly inclusive culture. We anonymise all applications and only screen based on experience, skills and assessments. We do this with the aim to ensure a process without (unconscious) bias of our recruiters and managers.
We screen and evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and close the job when we have the right person for the role. Therefore, we do not have an application deadline.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner Janni Wissing Nielsen by email: janni.wissingnielsen@dustin.com
