Vehicle Test Engineer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-05
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At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Vehicle Test Engineer (Fault tracing) to join our team in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Role Overview
We are seeking a skilled Fault Tracer, responsible for first-hand fault investigation, troubleshooting, and technical coordination. This role focuses on identifying, classifying, and resolving faults across multiple environments such as Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) setups and vehicle systems.
Key Responsibilities
Perform first-line fault tracing and troubleshooting in HIL and vehicle environments.
Analyze issues and classify root causes (e.g., hardware, software, or system/setup-related).
Generate detailed fault reports with logs, findings, and technical insights.
Utilize debugging tools to capture and analyze system behavior and logs.
Support software download and flashing activities on Devices Under Test (DUT) using debuggers.
Coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely resolution of faults.
Required Qualifications
Strong knowledge of CAN communication and UDS (Unified Diagnostic Services).
Good understanding of inverter systems in automotive applications.
Hands-on experience with debugging tools, especially Lauterbach Trace32.
Proven experience in testing and troubleshooting embedded systems.
Proficiency with Vector tools such as CANoe and CANalyzer.
Preferred (Meritorious) Skills
Experience in the automotive industry
Familiarity working with Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers.
Swedish Driving License - B, is added Plus
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects, you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: keerthi.veeraraghavan@tatatechnologies.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9893532