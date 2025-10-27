Vehicle Project Engineer - 500074
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You will directly report to Karol Niechwiadowicz (Manager of Aftermarket & TCIS) and you will act as a Vehicle Project Engineer working closely with engineering, product introduction and customer.
We'll look to you for:
Follow-up Train level operational effectiveness performances all along project lifecycles
Clarify and manage technical contract requirements (operational, performances, usability, reliability, safety) and ensure that engineering solution will satisfy customer / final users (train staff, maintenance staff, passenger) concerns
Report what the engineers have determined to be doable within the given constraints (re-use, platform, planning, budget) and projects QCD decision
Support Chief of development on trade-off and endorse towards the customer decisions
Manage Technical Risks and Opportunities
Work closely with suppliers to achieve operational and reliability requirements
Leverage of best practices from metiers to support effective problem solving
Responsible for Engineering work package reviews and supporting Financial reviews
Provide effective Return of Experience into the organization
Organize technical meetings and reviews with the remote development team and in appropriate time with consideration of the project schedule
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Bachelor degree in Engineering
Great communication skills, open minded with capability to learn complex, project and organization setups and challenges
Experience in working with Rolling Stock or similar industry is preferred
Capability to understand complex technical systems
Problem solving skills
Customer orientation, building strong and trust relationship
Fluent English and Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
