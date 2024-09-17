Vehicle & Geometrical Architect - Automotive
2024-09-17
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking for a Vehicle & Geometrical Architect to strengthen our Automotive Division. Do you have experience from packaging, architecture, integration or several years of design engineering from various commodities, do not hesitate to send in your application today!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
REQUIREMENTS
We are strengthening our team with a senior engineer to support our clients with architecture.
MSc or BSc within Engineering (Mechanical or similar).
Experience and knowledge about complete vehicle (Packaging, Design, Architecture).
Worked with complete project lifecycle from studies to implementation.
Experience from complex packaging and architecture from Cars or Trucks industry.
CAD/PLM/PDM Tools (Catia, Creo/Pro E, Enovia, Teamcenter etc).
PERSONALITY
Driven, Ambitious and Pro-Active.
Comfortable running complex tasks, packaging meetings and interfacing various functions within automotive organizations.
Good interpersonal skillset.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
