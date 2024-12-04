Vehicle Fleet Engineer to Automotive Company
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a degree, afew years of experienceand want to work with project management within the automotive industry? Our client is now looking for a Vehicle Fleer Engineerwith an interest in optimizing vehicle performance.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as a Vehicle Fleet Engineer
Are you driven by optimizing vehicle performance, managing projects, and working in a collaborative environment? As aVehicle Fleet Engineer, you'll play a critical role in maximizing test vehicle uptime and advancing technology.
You'll oversee the truck fleet lifecycle, from delivery to decommissioning, ensuring efficient testing through close collaboration with project managers, test departments, and product teams. With a strong business and customer focus, you'll align vehicle performance with organizational goals and customer needs.
Key Responsibilities:
Ensure fleet uptime and provide support for field test trucks.
Manage unplanned maintenance by coordinating resources, fault tracing, and repairs.
Oversee vehicle logistics to maintain test schedules.
Drive process improvements within the Vehicle Fleet Engineer team.
This role offers a chance to combine technical and project management skills to deliver real impact on vehicle performance and reliability.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the client in Gothenburgstarting in the beginning of 2025.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have a degree and some experience in project management
Have an interest in coordinating projects
As a person you are a problem-solving team player withcommunication skills
Good knowledge in English
Has good knowledge in product and project management
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Rebecca Eidstedtat rebecca.eidstedt@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Rebecca Eidstedt rebecca.eidstedt@nexergroup.com +46761253230 Jobbnummer
9044952