Vehicle Fleet Engineer

Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-12-27


Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Truck Time Owner/Vehicle Fleet Engineer.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a Truck Uptime Owner/Vehicle Fleet Engineer and you will be responsible to secure vehicle uptime and maximum utilization of our test vehicles. You will work closely with Intro Block product and Stream product management, test engineers, product build leaders and fleet responsible.
Your main responsibility:
First Contact point within the Intro Block / Vehicle and technology stream product management for test fleet related topics
Secure vehicle uptime trough preventive and corrective maintenance e.g. updates and repair at unplanned stops
Handle vehicle logistic to support all verification activities
Secure that our test fleet follows national transportation regulations during verification & validation

Qualifications
Qualifications:
Technical education or equal experience
Good knowledge of the Office package
Fully proficient in English and Swedish
C-driving license is mandatory
Teamplayer

About the company

At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.

With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Emma Johansson
emma.johansson@randstad.se
+46733441486

