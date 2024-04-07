Vehicle Engineer - E-fleet Engineer
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
The Vehicle Validation & Benchmark team is looking for a vehicle engineer to broaden our knowledge in electrified vehicles. We are therefore looking for an analytical and driven vehicle engineer to work with vehicle systems in electric vehicles. If you are practical with a great interest in technology and vehicles and like a fast-paced workplace, this is the job for you!
Vehicle Validation & Benchmark is responsible for all projects relating to vehicles at system level within AVL in Sweden. This includes everything from building prototype vehicles to measuring and validating various vehicle functions. Our area includes both conventional powertrains (with internal combustion engines) and electrified vehicles, which is a strongly growing area. You will mainly work in customer projects with a focus on electrified vehicles.
* Work in a team to build and integrate systems into prototype and test vehicles
* Configure and troubleshoot vehicle systems, electronics and communication protocols
* Install/remove components and cables from vehicles
* Write and modify code as needed
* Support the vehicle team in areas of vehicle/system level measurements & analysis
* Projects are executed both in-house at our facilities and at customer locations
• You have approximately 3 years of experience, preferably from the automotive industry
* You have a B.Sc. or an M.Sc. degree from a relevant education
* You have passion for technology and want to work broadly with different disciplines relevant to modern vehicle development
* You have experience with, and interest in automotive electronics and embedded systems (HV- and/or Battery system experience is of merit)
* You are a practical, hands-on person with a positive, can-do attitude
* You are results-oriented and analytical. A curiosity and eagerness to learn is crucial since we work with all vehicle categories and customers. From ships to trucks to passenger cars, two wheelers and more!
* Fluent in English (Swedish is meriting)
