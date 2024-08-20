Vehicle Commissioning Leader
2024-08-20
Our mission is to be a vital part in providing new sustainable technology for AB Volvo transport solutions by securing that the fuel cell propulsion system is fulfilling set requirement by extensive verification testing. Analyzing of test data, present findings and give recommendations to respectively technology area.
This is our team's contribution to Volvo Group's vision to become the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and by that secure a better future for coming generations.
Who we are
Our team, Fuel Cell Propulsion Testing Team, is a part of Powertrain Strategic Development within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for testing and verification of Fuel Cell Systems as well as Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems, performing tests in the vehicle, test rigs and HIL.
In addition, also engaged in prototype fuel cell vehicle builds, commissioning of fuel cell propulsion system and part of the development of forefront Fuel Cell technologies.
Your future team
The team consists of individuals with diverse skills and expertise, including knowledge of various testing methodologies, automation testing tools and domain specific knowledge.
You would join a diverse team with different backgrounds and nationalities, which allows us to approach testing from different perspectives and address a wide range of testing needs. We are committed to quality throughout the testing process by paying attention to details to reach the highest level of performance, drivability, and safety for the end-product. Maintaining a positive and constructive attitude is crucial to us, even in the face of challenges or setbacks.
Our team are now looking for a Vehicle Commissioning Leader with focus on actively supporting commissioning of vehicles until vehicle ready for testing activities.
What you will do
As a Vehicle Commissioning Leader you will be a supporting part in the later phase of the vehicle build process. Taking ownership of the vehicle after finalized build and lead the commissioning activities until the vehicle is fully functional and ready for test activities. You will also be part of re-builds of our test vehicles, which means plan the re-build, booking of resources, follow and supporting re-builds. As we are a verification team you will also be involved in testing activities as well as summer and winter expeditions.
In this role your main responsibilities will be:
• PSD (Powertrain Strategic Development) representative in test vehicle builds, supporting and coordinating of fuel cell propulsion related questions and installations.
• Plan, drive, and lead the commissioning phase after finalized build, having the ownership of the commissioning plan until the vehicle is ready for test activities.
• Making changes in the commissioning plan when needed.
• Actively secure that the commissioning is progressing by securing and plan needed resources within PSD as well as contacting organizations outside for coordination and planning.
• Be part of the support/back-office function for our field test vehicles.
• Taking part of testing and expedition activities.
Who you are
To be successful in this role and enjoy your work we believe that you are a driven person with a genuine technical interest especially in learning new technologies. You have excellent communication skills and the ability to build a strong network cross-functionally in the organization. Since you will work through several different interfaces, it is of high importance that you are a team player who enjoys collaborating and who sees the value of building strong relationships with your colleagues. At the same time, you also take responsibility for your individual development and feel confident in working independently.
We see that you have a broad overall knowledge of heavy vehicles and experience from working within the automotive industry. Having experience from working as a test engineer is preferred but not required.
Further, we are looking for someone with the following knowledge and experience:
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field.
• Broad knowledge of verification tools/methods.
• Basic understanding/knowledge of fuel cell propulsion systems, anything above that is a merit.
• Knowledge in different communication protocols & data buses (e.g., CAN).
• Proficient in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization.
• Training and experience of High Voltage Vehicle Systems.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Previous experience from working within the Volvo Group organization is a merit, but not required.
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work with sustainable transport solutions in a creative and multi-cultural work environment that provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally, with the mission to explore sustainable propulsion solutions novel concepts and technologies. You do so in an environment also characterized by openness, teamwork and curiosity that appreciates new ideas.
Don't hesitate, apply now.
If you have any questions or want to know more, please contact:
Per Hellberg, Director Fuel Cell Propulsion Testing, Per.Hellberg@volvo.com
Last Application date: May 19th, 2024.
