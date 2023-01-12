Vehicle and Anti-Tank Application Engineer
Do you want to work with the world-leading supplier of simulated military training? Are you looking for international travels and great variety in everyday work-life? Join the expanding Saab AB, Training & Simulation 's Application department.
Your role
As a Vehicle and Anti-Tank Application Engineer, you will be responsible for integrating simulation equipment to customer specific military vehicles and Anti-Tank weapons. Typical vehicles are tanks and troop carrying vehicles. You will work in a team together with other Application Engineers with the same responsibility.
Watch the video to get a better understanding on how the SAAB Training & Simulation system works: https://youtu.be/WTVa5s84Shk
Your main responsibilities will be:
* Take part during BID phases and in projects to analyse, develop and configure the Vehicle and Anti-Tank systems based on customer requirements.
* Make form fit visits of the vehicles to investigate how the simulation equipment can be integrated to the vehicle. Examples of integration point are: weapons computers, weapon sights, internal vehicle audio systems and laser warning systems
* Create vehicle specific vulnerability profiles based on the vehicles armament and create ballistic simulation models of the vehicles available ammunition.
* Create customer test specifications and perform the tests at customer sites in the vehicles together with other application engineers
* Establish design specifications and other documentation for final customer configuration.
* Act in close cooperation with project managers, software developers and infantry, Excon, Coms and Facility application engineers
* Build development & delivery structure in IFS.
* Act as stakeholder in R&D projects and design reviews to ensure that customer specific requirements are fulfilled.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you are proactive and take full responsibility for allocated tasks. You can easily create trust within the organization and are used to efficiently collaborate with team members.
Required skills:
* Bachelor degree in Engineering
* Documented experience in testing and documentation
* Ability to learn complex systems
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Structured in your work with high attension to detail
* Show drive, be pro-active and have ability for self-management
Desired skills:
* Experince in qualified engineering work
* Military background
* Other language skills other than Swedish and English
* Driving License
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
You will collaborate with experienced engineers and professionals in an environment that fosters career development and personal growth. You will be part of the Training & Simulation unit who develops and manufactures training systems mainly for military users. The team you will join consists primarily of Customer configuration, Software and test engineers based in Huskvarna and has a large part in developing our cutting edge products. Training and Simulation is part of the Business Area Dynamics.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. We pride ourselves on a nurturing environment, where everyone is different yet we share the same goal - to help protect people.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
