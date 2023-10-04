Vas Emea Marketing Manager
2023-10-04
VAS EMEA Marketing Manager
• Determines customers' needs and desires by specifying the research needed to obtain market information.
• To develop strategic marketing plan for the EMEA market (Online&Offline)
• To implement the marketing plan that drive the outstanding results with focus on EMEA region
• To collaborate with suppliers and partners which aim to get product goals.
• Well allocation of the budget and well prepare the expenses report
• Assesses market competition by comparing the company's product to competitors' products.
• Provides market and source data for product development .
• Obtains product market share by working with related team to develop product strategies.
• Provides information for management by preparing short-term and long-term product special reports and analyses; answering questions and requests.
• Introduces and markets new products by developing time-integrated plans with sales, advertising, and production.
• Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending business meeting and workshops and establishing personal networks
• Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.
Job Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Business Management or other equivalent level (MBA is preferred)
• People management and customer research
• Requirements analysis including pricing and planning
• Competitive analysis
• 8 years of experience with relevant market and targeted groups
• Fluent in Arabic and English written and verbal communication skills
• Excellent teamwork skills
• Must be flexible
