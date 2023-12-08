Value Stream Manager-Guide and Locate
2023-12-08
Company Description
H&M Group is one of the biggest fashion companies in the world. We are a family of brands, driven by our mission to make a sustainable lifestyle an option for the many. With our customers at heart, we offer fashion, design, and services to millions of customers every day.
Job Description
Are you an experienced product management leader with a passion for delivering outstanding results in a digital environment? Do you have what it takes to be accountable for leading product development and ensuring performance and stability for a value stream in our global eCommerce business? If your answer is yes, then we have an exciting opportunity for you! Join our dynamic and forward-thinking team as our Value Stream Manager (Guide and Locate) as a part of the Digital unit in our Sales team!
Guide and Locate
The "Guide and Locate" Value Stream, part of the Digital Unit, focuses on the mid stage of the digital purchase journey. It provides customers with a relevant, engaging experience when they navigate and browse, in our websites or apps, and helps them locate relevant products, using digital capabilities to inspire them to continue their purchase journey while building brand strength.
Digital Unit
The mission of the Digital unit is to profitably grow digital. Taking an end-to-end view of the customer experience, we secure commercial performance while driving digital development and expansion.
Role Description:
As a Value Stream Manager, your responsibilities include leading cross-functional teams to hit aligned goals and KPIs, always with an ROI-based mindset. You directly manage a team of product managers, program managers, and business process leads, coaching, supporting, and guiding to deliver outstanding results. Collaborating closely with the Digital unit leadership team and other business functions, you align a product strategy for your value stream that provides customer value and business impact in line with our brand direction. Together with experience designers, engineers, and your team, you will work to bring this to life, driving lean and agile-based processes for successful project delivery.
Responsibilities:
Drive achievement of business outcomes, ensuring operational stability, KPI attainment, and ROI.
Consolidate and maintain value stream roadmap, aligning with business priorities, customer value and brand direction.
Enhance operational performance and drive right prioritization for H&M's relevant outcomes.
Translate business strategy into a vision for H&M services, defining changes for stakeholders.
Collaborate with engineering, design and business leaders to identify required capabilities and implement the roadmap.
Assess changes and priorities, identifying impacts on experience layer products, components, data, and services.
Provide scenarios and sequencing changes based on value, budget, capacity, dependencies, and impact.
Monitor vendors and market for best practices, new technology updates, and emerging solutions.
Lead, coach, and develop value stream members, benchmarking against industry standards.
Manage staff responsibilities, including salary reviews, performance dialogues, and individual development plans.
Qualifications
12+ years of experience of end-to-end product ownership.
10+ experience in relevant business area and topics (e.g., consumer, store, assortment).
A bachelor's degree in a business or tech discipline. MBA is desired.
Demonstrated desire to build costumer focused products and services.
Excellent leadership, communication and relationship skills.
Strong analytics, data-driven and interpersonal skills.
Thrive in a fast-paced, product-oriented environment with tight deadlines.
Demonstrated thought leadership and able to influence at all levels in the organization.
Experience with designing creative, quality products, as well as enabling business capability and objectives through technology.
Ability to manage and prioritize numerous requirements, deadlines, and projects.
Experienced in conducting user research, usability testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping and analytics.
Functional Knowledge
Product vision creation, roadmap development and delivery anchored to value.
Value proposition definition.
Business and industry knowledge/awareness, as well as Market & Trends Analysis.
Business & functional knowledge specific for unit/topic
Business Planning, value estimation and business case definition & management.
Stakeholder management and communication.
Transformational leadership.
Project Risk and Issue Management.
Agile Development, both in practice and in conceptual terms.
Business interworking and prioritization.
Subject Matter expertise.
Additional information
This is a 6-9 month temporary contract covering for a parental leave starting as soon as possible and based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Job Application
Ready to make your mark in the world of tech and fashion? If your experience, skills, and ambitions align with our values, we encourage you to apply for this exciting full-time opportunity as soon as possible or latest 1st of January 2024. Simply attach your resume in ENGLISH - no need for a cover letter.
We're eagerly anticipating your application!
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building.
Our Offer
At H&M Group, you're not just joining a team - you're joining a value-driven culture and an expansive tech network. Enjoy perks like staff discount cards, flexible work arrangements, wellness benefits, parental support, and more. Here, you're encouraged to be yourself, experiment, and chart your own growth path. As you flourish, so do we, with opportunities to create tangible impacts and shape the future.
