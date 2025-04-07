Validation, Quality Assurance and H&S Manager
Dellner Couplers is an industry leader in the design, manufacture and service of Train Connection Systems for train builders and rail operators worldwide. We are now looking for a Validation, Quality Assurance and Health & Safety Manager. Your role will be to lead and develop our Validation and verification team globally and our quality team in Sweden consisting of in total 17 employees where the local Quality team is reporting directly to you as well as the manager for the Validation & verification team, in total 9 direct reports. In this role you will have close cooperation with other global functions such as Engineering, Project management, Procurement etc. You will also work together with our global quality manager as well as the local QHSE managers in Poland, United Kingdom, USA, China and India.
The position requires international travel and you will report to the Director of QHSE & Customer Service.
Scope of responsibilities:
• Drive the Quality Culture at the site.
• Contribute to the development for our global Business Management System in accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 17025 and ISO 22163.
• Coordinate the operative quality work onsite (assurance, inspection, deviation handling).
• Represent the company at customer audits as well as lead the implementation of corrective actions at the Swedish site.
• Manage and secure compliance with ISO 17025.
• Manage and develop the Validation and verification function.
• Drive/lead improvements and development of the validation and verification process.
Expectations towards candidates:
We are looking for someone who has a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering or a related field. You have at least 5 years of successful experience in a relevant industry, and we expect you to have knowledge and experience in quality systems and standards, such as ISO 22163, ISO 17025, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001.
You have driven continuous improvements, project management or similar within industrial companies, and have good technical understanding, analytical skills and problem-solving abilities with structured approach. You are process and system oriented with the ability to manage and keep track of multiple tasks. You are also customer orientated with ability to understand their needs and have good leadership with excellent cooperation skills. You express yourself well in speech and writing, both in Swedish and English.
We Offer:
At Dellner Couplers, you become part of a great team with deep knowledge and experience. The culture is characterized by good cooperation, trust and opportunities to influence your own environment, and personal development. We offer favorable working conditions in our unique location in the Dalarna countryside. Some of the things we offer you is:
• Good benefits and employment conditions
• Flexible working hours
• Personal development opportunities
• Health care allowance and wellness opportunities in the form of a workplace gym, massages during working hours and activities through our own sports club Dellner IK.
Dellner is a member of Rekryteringslots Dalarna which offers co-moving services, read more here
Application and questions:
Apply by uploading your CV including cover letter. Selection can take place continuously and the application must be received no later than 2025-04-30.
For questions, please contact Director of QHSE & Customer Service Jeanette Eriksson (jeanette.eriksson@dellner.com
), +46 703401993
