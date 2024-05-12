Validation and Verification Engineer
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We're looking for our next Validation and Verification Engineer to join our Verification and Streaming team within the Customized Bioprocess Solutions (CBS) organization at Cytiva's site in Uppsala. As a Validation and Verification Engineer at Cytiva, you will be responsible for the planning and execution of functional tests of our custom hardware products. This position is located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an onsite role.
What you'll do:
Plan and execute functional tests of custom hardware products.
Review and reject/approve test results and peer-review of test documentation.
Develop and write procedures for functional testing, perform troubleshooting and suggest corrective actions.
Educate suppliers, customers and service engineers as well as participate in technical discussions with customers during FATs.
The essential requirements of the job include:
BSc degree or equivalent. Alternatively, you have a comparable level of work life experience.
Experience working with hands-on troubleshooting of hardware/machinery.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Knowledge of Cytiva BioProcess products.
Strong technical competence and deep understanding of control software.
Experience from testing/verification of operating systems.
Experience from GMP and/or other regulated business areas or industries.
Fluency in Swedish, both written and spoken.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you are a structured and analytical person with excellent team-working skills. In addition, we believe that you are highly motivated and results-oriented self-starter.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, May 31st. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Robert Gardelius, robert.gardelius@cytiva.com
.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
