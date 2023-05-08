Vacuum System Technician
2023-05-08
Vacuum System Technician
The European Spallation Source is hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek ambitious and talented people in a range of fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.
We are now looking to appoint a Vacuum System Technician to support activities within the ESS technical vacuum tasks. This role interacts with many different groups across the ESS organization and has a broad impact with many teams.
About the role
As the successful candidate for the Vacuum Technician role your main areas of responsibility will be to:
• Assemble, test and document vacuum equipment and other related systems.
• Set-up, operate, calibrate and maintain process and test vacuum equipment and components.
• Assist in the maintenance of documentation records for assembly, repair, testing and qualification of the vacuum and other related systems and their components.
• Participate in the development and communication of safety, quality and other procedures for vacuum and other related systems and their component assembly.
• Use and develop automated tools to collect, record, and analyse data for acceptance, operation and maintenance of vacuum and other related systems and their components.
• Use electronic and mechanical test and measurement equipment to verify vacuum system and component performance and integrity.
• Assist in the planning, installation, assembly, commissioning and operation of the vacuum system and other related systems and their components.
About you
We are looking for a person that really enjoys working as a technician. The ideal candidate is willing to learn, and if not all qualifications below are met, we will provide the opportunity to learn on the job, both in courses and hands-on training.
• Technical degree in vacuum systems or related mechanical area
• Knowledge of electrical power, instrumentation and computers
• Leak detection experience
• Good written and oral communications skills in English
We are looking for someone who is self-motivated, excellent interpersonal skills, responsible and has good judgement. It is also important to be a team player and enjoy interacting with others. The work as a technician is sometimes physically challenging, and the candidate should enjoy being active on the field.
What can we offer?
Aside from the opportunity to work at one of only 4 linear accelerator-based spallation sources on the planet, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds.
• Market competitive compensation and benefits including 30 days of annual leave as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• An excellent quality of life in beautiful and well-connected Southern Sweden/Greater Copenhagen region.
Duration & Location
The position is a permanent role situated in Lund, Sweden.
Start date
The position is to be filled as soon as possible.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.
For some roles at ESS health check-ups and security clearance are required, and thus this might be applicable in the final parts of the recruitment process. The applicant is expected to be fit to perform the applicable tasks of this recruitment.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager: Marcelo Juni Ferreira, Group Leader for Vacuum at marcelo.juniferreira@ess.eu
.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Officer: Kate Quaak at kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative: Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative: Yngve Levinson at yngve.levinson@ess.eu
