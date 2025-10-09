Vacuum Engineer
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The vacuum team is responsible for providing support in vacuum technology at MAX IV laboratory.
The duties of the vacuum team include: design, simulations, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and follow up of high and ultra-high vacuum systems of the accelerators and beamlines. The team consists of engineers and technicians who have experience in vacuum systems for particle accelerators.
As a member of the vacuum team, your main task is to provide all the needed support related to vacuum technology for the accelerator complex and the beamlines during all the stages of the projects: design, installation, operation and development.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
Your main work tasks will be:
- Design of vacuum systems for the accelerators and the beamlines
- Support projects for the machine and the beamlines during design review meetings with suppliers and provide support during the factory and site acceptance tests of vacuum equipment
- Simulations for vacuum systems and beam raytracing
- Provide support for the installation of vacuum systems (hands on), coordinate the work with your own team and the other teams within the MAX IV facility
- Provide support during the commissioning and operation of the vacuum systems, assuring the requested performance is achieved
- Procurement of vacuum hardware, systems and follow up with the suppliers
- Review and contribution to the documentation related to: machine protection system logic and test protocols, vacuum synoptics
- Short and long term monitoring of the vacuum performance of the accelerators and the beamlines
- Provide the vacuum services for the accelerators and the beamlines, including: cleaning, pumping down, leak test, bakeout etc.
- Provide support during the corrective and preventive maintenance of vacuum pumps and equipment
- Training of personnel in UHV technology.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications:
- Education: university degree in mechanical engineering/material science/physics or equivalent
- Work experience: 3 years in technical projects, 1 year in vacuum systems
- Good command in English
Below are seen as merits
- Experience in ultra-high vacuum systems for particle accelerators, preferably synchrotron facilities
- Experience in simulations for vacuum systems, preferably using Molflow+ and Synrad.
As a person you are taking initiative, flexible as well as performance oriented. You have good communication skills and the ability to cooperate. Additionally, you are service minded, structured and quality conscious.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
