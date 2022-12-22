UX-designer to our customer in Gothenburg
Our client is looking for an UX/UI Designer that can deliver in After Effects (2D animation)!
Do you want to work in a company that provides freedom to move, in a personal, sustainable and safe way? Do you have at least one year of documented experience with UX or UI Design and have skills in After Effects, Figma, Photoshop? Then this consulting assignment might be the one for you! One of our customers in Gothenburg is looking for an UX/UI Designer who have great communication skills, a collaborative mindset and open minded in learning new things.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
You will contribute with your expertise to the companys philosophy to simplify their customers ' lives by offering better technology solutions that improve their impact on the world and bringing the most advanced mobility innovations to protect them, their loved ones and the people around them.
Your Responsibilities
What you will do:
* Prepare 2D-animation and visual material for deliveries towards our stakeholders and suppliers
* Design the light behaviour for the exterior of the car throughout the user journey
* Collaborate with the UX teams to align the journey with key stakeholders for integration of light into the car
* Explore new motion design ideas on exterior lights
* Make regular updates, depending on the evolution of the exterior design
* Report to the Art Director on design intent
* Participate in sync meetings, demos and reviews
* Develop design system guidelines for illumination together with the Art Director
The Bigger Picture
You will join the UX Design Illumination department that is responsible for designing light behaviour for interior and exterior products.
This is a full-time, temporary position that starts 9 January 2023 and end 31st December 2023.
The advantages of being a consultant are many! Not only do you get to work with interesting companies and try many different tasks. You also get to broaden your network that you can benefit from throughout your future career.
Our Expectations
Requirements:
* 0-4 years of documented experience with UX or UI Design
* Bachelors Degree in Graphic Design, Media, Arts or equivalent
* Personality is key, the candidate should have great communication skills and a collaborative mindset
* Open minded in learning new things and working cross-functionally with different design- and R&D-departments
* Strong creative, design, and visualisation skills
* Skills in After Effects, Figma, Photoshop
* Responsive to feedback and able to follow directions
* Have excellent English skills
* Online or PDF portfolio s a must to have experience within for this application
* Have a driver 's license
Interested?
