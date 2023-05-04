Ux-Designer

• A bachelor's or higher vocational degree in digital design or equivalent work life experience
• Prolific in the following Adobe CC programs: Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro & After Effects
• Experienced in working in Figma
• Fluent in English
• A keen interest in digital design
• Enjoys collaborating with others
• Experienced in E-commerce
Job Description
We are looking for a UX-designer to our client in Stockholm! Our client is starting up a migration project, where they are going to migrate to a new E-com platform. In this migration they want to take the opportunity of implementing their UX framework for their E-com stores for all their storefronts. You will work closely to front-end and fullstack developers, the SEO team and the team who is responsible for the customer experience.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
We are looking for someone who is creative and observant. You need to be scrupulous, you can properly think through the smallest details. Furthermore, you are tech-savvy and understand the technical implications for design.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position is expected to start 2023-05-18 and is expected to run for 6 months with a chance for extension. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work with our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application! Ersättning
