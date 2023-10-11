Ux Writer
2023-10-11
Job Description
To our client we are now looking for an UX-Writer who can help our client take their content to the next level! You will work across a number of product teams in a complex, fast moving and scaling Product Organisation. In the role you will for example have the following tasks:
• Provide storytelling communication within the wider organization to effectively illustrate and educate around needed changes in tactics or structure.
• Turn insights and opportunities into better ways to optimize copy.
• Manage project stakeholder relationships to ensure the best outcomes are delivered for.
• Actively work within multidisciplinary teams to provide thought leadership in UX writing and to build bridges between departments.
• Propose both structural and tactical solutions to UX Writing team issues.
• Initiate and design content frameworks to support experiences with products and services.
• Mentor peers with feedback and coaching to facilitate a positive work environment.
Qualifications
• You have a Bachelor's degree within relevant field.
• You have many years of experience working as an UX Writer.
• You have experience working in a fast moving product organisation.
• You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
• Experience of working on a multi-language product and transcreation is highly desirable.
Personal qualities
To thrive in the role of UX Writer you have the ability to manage multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run for 3-4 months with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
